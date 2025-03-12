FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates

Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 2, 2025

Release of First Quarter 2025 Results on April 24, 2025

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the “Newsroom” tab prior to the meeting or by accessing the LUMI AGM platform directly at meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-964-924-218. Shareholders wishing to attend the virtual general meeting must log in via the LUMI AGM platform link above, using Meeting ID 400-964-924-218 and password “firstservice2025”. Registered shareholders will additionally need to enter their control number (listed on their form of proxy). Please ensure the browser on your device has the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Internet Explorer is not supported.

FirstService also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025 will be issued by press release on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at approximately 7:30 am ET. The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35805f23ec814a5088dcde8f166eb24f to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tn3nf33.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the call, in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.



About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than $5.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.firstservice.com

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

CEO

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

CFO

(416) 960-9566

