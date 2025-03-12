Mobilicom Wins $390,000 R&D Innovation Program to Develop Advanced Anti-Jamming Technology for Drones and Robotics

Program aims to deliver breakthrough solution to address critical technology needs to combat severe wideband jamming scenarios

Once developed, the new technology would be integrated into Mobilicom’s Immunity, Cybersecurity & Encryption (ICE) software suite embedded on its SkyHopper datalinks, which were recently added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Framework

Palo Alto, California, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has been chosen and won a $390,000 R&D innovation program to develop Enhanced Electronic Warfare communications systems that protect uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against advanced wideband jamming. Anti-jamming technology is a critically important unmet need as reflected in the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts where drones are widely used in the battlefield and electronic warfare can damage mission success.

As part of the R&D program, Mobilicom is collaborating with a leading research university to develop and implement advanced anti-jamming methods, addressing challenges of increasing prevalence, including jamming scenarios caused by spectrum congestion in environments saturated with signals and by deliberate interference from adversaries.

Upon full development, the new innovation would be offered as an upgrade to further fortify the Company’s ICE software suite when embedded on its SkyHopper cognitive software defined radio (SDR) datalinks family of products. SkyHopper is one of Mobilicom’s top-selling products and a critical system in UAVs manufactured by the world’s leading defense contractors. SkyHopper products were recently added to the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) highly selective Blue UAS Framework, a short list of approved products for procurement for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) programs.

“The need for resilient anti-jamming solutions is crucial to ensuring real-time mission continuity at minimal cost, without requiring significant modifications to existing UAVs and robotics,” stated Mobilicom VP of R&D and Co-Founder Yossi Segal. “We believe this innovation will position Mobilicom and our ICE electronic warfare datalink cybersecurity at the cutting edge of technology.”

Radio signal jamming has evolved significantly in recent years. Today, advanced jamming systems are available at low cost in the civilian market, while the military sector continues to see a growing variety of sophisticated jammers. Such jammers can be utilized for various purposes:

Military – Disrupting operational activities, hijacking sensitive military equipment by adversaries, affecting supply lines and rescue operations, etc.

Commercial – Disrupting missions and causing their failure, data theft, cargo theft, reputational damage, etc.

Security and law enforcement – Criminals evading surveillance, activists avoiding detection, etc.





About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that this innovation will position Mobilicom and its ICE electronic warfare datalink cybersecurity at the cutting edge of technology. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.