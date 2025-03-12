Draper University and Cardano Forge Partnership to Launch Founder Residency Program in Silicon Valley

Bitcoin DeFi, DeSci, and Mass-Market Blockchain Applications, more support coming for UTxO-based startups building the future of Web3

Draper University, a leading accelerator for entrepreneurial talent, and the Cardano Foundation, the organization spearheading the development of the Cardano blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Cardano x Draper University Founder Residency Program. This initiative will focus on accelerating the development of Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, advancing decentralized science (DeSci), revolutionizing the entertainment industry through blockchain, and fostering the creation of user-friendly, mass-market blockchain applications.

The intensive five-week residency, commencing April 14, 2025, at Draper University's Silicon Valley campus, will provide 20 meticulously selected companies with access to premier mentorship, strategic funding, and the resources necessary to realize their innovative visions. Each participating team will receive a 42,000 ADA grant (equity-free) to support their project development.

Program Highlights:

Emphasis on Mass Adoption: The program will prioritize the development of user-friendly applications with the potential to reach a broad audience, fostering mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

Strategic Networking: Participants will gain access to a network of investors, industry leaders, and the broader Cardano ecosystem, facilitating strategic partnerships and funding opportunities.

"We are very excited to partner with Cardano on the Draper University x Cardano Founder Residency and support UTxO-based startups building the future of Bitcoin DeFi." - Tim Draper

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Draper University, the Cardano Foundation and Project Catalyst to advance the frontiers of blockchain technology and drive its widespread adoption. By focusing on Bitcoin DeFi, DeSci, entertainment, and mass-market applications, this program seeks to cultivate the next generation of blockchain innovators.

About Draper University:

Founded in 2012 by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper University is a leading accelerator transforming the way entrepreneurship is taught globally. Through hands-on training, an innovative curriculum, and a focus on thought leadership, Draper University fosters a collaborative environment where young participants, startup founders, executives, and investors can connect and thrive. Draper University boasts a proven track record in Web3 investment, having successfully partnered with leading protocols like Tezos, Algorand, and VeChain, as well as government agencies entering the space.

About the Cardano Foundation:

The Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based organization dedicated to the growth and development of the Cardano blockchain, a leading third-generation proof-of-stake platform. Committed to fostering a secure and sustainable blockchain ecosystem, the Foundation supports innovation, research, and community engagement.

Application Deadline: March 2025:

Find more about here or the website https://draperuniversity.com/cardano

