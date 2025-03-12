PLBY Group to Host Fireside Chat at 37th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held on March 17-18 in Dana Point, California.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday March 18, 2025, and will be webcast live and archived on Playboy’s website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Roth representative or email plby@fnkir.com.

About the Roth Capital Partners Conference

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management one-on-one meetings. The format provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning research team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:

Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com

