Mag Mile Capital Secures $13 Million CMBS Financing for Hampton Inn Harker Heights

Chicago, Illinois, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP) ("Mag Mile", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of $13 million in CMBS financing for the Hampton Inn Harker Heights, a premium select-service hotel located in Harker Heights, Texas.

The financing was structured with a 65% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, a 10-year loan term, and a 30-year amortization schedule. The non-recourse loan, closed on February 25, 2025, carries a competitive fixed interest rate of 7.50%.

Rushi Shah, CEO and Principal of Mag Mile Capital, along with Prabhat Jayara, Vice President of Originations, led the transaction. The strategic financing will support the long-term financial stability of the property, allowing ownership to optimize cash flow and maintain operational excellence in the growing Harker Heights market.

“This refinance closing was one of the cleanest transactions we have closed with one of our best top tier investment banks institutional relationships that we have. “This beautiful asset’s massive cash out represents how best a developer should use a non-recourse CMBS loan product to repatriate their equity out to recycle for growth and diversification.”

Mag Mile Capital remains committed to delivering tailored financing solutions across the hospitality sector and beyond, leveraging its extensive lender relationships and innovative capital strategies.

Deal: Hampton Inn Harker Heights

Location: Harker Heights, TX

Financing type: CMBS

Loan Amount: $13,000,000

LTV: 65%

Loan Term: 10 Years

Amortization: 30 Years

Recourse: Non-Recourse

Closing Date: 02/25/2025

Interest Rate: 7.50%

Originators: Rushi Shah & Prabhat Jayara

About Mag Mile Capital – Turning Relationships into Closings Since 1991

Mag Mile Capital is a boutique full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm headquartered in Chicago with offices in the states of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Nevada. Mag Mile Capital is a national platform comprised of capital markets specialists with extensive experience in real estate bridge financing, mezzanine and permanent debt placement and equity arrangements throughout the full capital stack and across all major real estate asset classes. The firm offers preferred access nationwide to high-leverage, non-recourse, commercial real estate bridge loans and permanent mortgages with cash out financing for hotels, self-storage, multifamily, industrial, retail, office, and other commercial real estate property, offering access to structured debt and equity advisory solutions and placement for real estate investors, developers, and entrepreneurs, Mag Mile Capital leverages a wide variety of lending relationships and equity capital connections as a leading national real estate mortgage intermediary. Its personnel have collectively closed over $9 billion in real estate financing during their combined 32 years of experience in this industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information contact:

Rushi Shah

CEO

Tel: 1.312.642.0100

inquiries@magmilecapital.com

www.magmilecapital.com

