Capital City Bank Celebrates New Office Opening In Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 11, Capital City Bank hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of its new banking office located at 8403 West Bay Parkway at the entrance of the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community. Attendees included leadership from Capital City Bank and The St. Joe Company, as well as several members of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

“With the opening of our new office in Panama City Beach, we are strengthening our commitment to Bay County,” said Stephen Stabler, Capital City Bank regional executive for the Emerald Coast of Florida. “The addition of our West Bay Office compliments our existing locations in the area, enhancing access to comprehensive banking services and ensuring we are well positioned to support clients across the region.”

“We are very pleased to welcome a financial institution to Watersound West Bay Center,” said William Brock, Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for The St. Joe Company. “We have had the opportunity to work with Capital City Bank on other offices near our residential communities. This new location gives them an additional opportunity to serve customers as development continues along Highway 79.”

With the addition of West Bay, Capital City Bank now operates five service locations across Bay and Walton counties, providing a full range of consumer and business banking, lending, trust and wealth management solutions to the local community. The Bank’s expansion in the region began with the opening of its first loan production office in Panama City Beach in March 2018. Since then, Capital City has steadily grown its presence. In 2020, the Company added a loan production office in Santa Rosa Beach and constructed its first full-service banking office at Panama City Beach’s Breakfast Point community to replace the original Panama City Beach loan production office. In 2023, the Bank continued its expansion with a second new-construction full-service banking office at the Watersound Town Center in Inlet Beach and a loan production office in Lynn Haven. With the addition of the West Bay Office, Capital City Bank remains committed to serving the financial needs of Bay and Walton counties with convenient locations and comprehensive financial solutions.

The West Bay Office is equipped with virtual teller technology, which enables live assistance from a banker via video chat with or without a debit card from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. The machine has a Smart ATM option for self-service banking with a debit card 24 hours a day. The Smart ATM has all the standard features of a traditional ATM but includes several key enhancements that make it easier, faster and more convenient than ever before. It accepts cash and check deposits of up to 30 items in a single transaction, and checks post the same day when deposited by 8 p.m. on business days.

Founded in 1895 and headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Capital City Bank provides a full range of consumer, wealth management, business and commercial banking services. The Bank has repeatedly been selected as the best bank or financial institution in multiple communities across its footprint, including Tallahassee, Crawfordville, the Emerald Coast and Palatka, Florida, and Cairo, Georgia. Additionally, the Company has been chosen for Florida Trend magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For in Florida” thirteen years in a row and the American Banker magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For” every year since the list’s inception in 2013.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 104 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a diversified real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.

©2025 The St Joe Company. “Watersound®” is a registered service mark of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.