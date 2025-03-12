New Report Shows Indigenous Entrepreneurs Are Key to Canada’s Economic Resilience – But the Digital Divide is Holding Them Back

Indigenous Prosperity Foundation unveils a roadmap for unlocking Indigenous business growth, boosting productivity, and strengthening Canada’s economic future

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada navigates economic uncertainty and rising trade tensions with the U.S., a groundbreaking new report from the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) reveals an overlooked opportunity to strengthen Canada’s economy from within. The report, Bridging the Digital Divide: Enhancing Access for Indigenous Entrepreneurs in Canada, shows that Indigenous businesses are primed for growth, yet digital barriers—high costs, unreliable broadband, and limited access to training—are holding them back from contributing fully to the national economy.

“Indigenous entrepreneurs are not just an untapped economic force—we are an essential part of Canada’s future prosperity,” said Michelle Okere, Executive Director of IPF. “In a time of global economic uncertainty, investing in Indigenous businesses is not charity—it is smart economic policy. When we create pathways for Indigenous-led innovation, digital transformation, and market expansion, we strengthen Canada’s competitiveness, resilience, and productivity.”

The report—now available for download at indigenousfoundation.ca/digital—finds that Indigenous-owned businesses contribute over $30 billion annually to Canada’s economy yet remain disproportionately excluded from the digital economy, limiting their ability to scale, export, and compete globally. The research identifies key obstacles, including:

65% of Indigenous entrepreneurs struggle with high Internet costs and unreliable broadband, limiting their ability to scale, export, and compete in Canada’s digital economy.

struggle with high Internet costs and unreliable broadband, limiting their ability to scale, export, and compete in Canada’s digital economy. 57% lack access to digital training , preventing them from adopting e-commerce, automation, and AI-driven productivity tools that boost revenue and efficiency.

, preventing them from adopting e-commerce, automation, and AI-driven productivity tools that boost revenue and efficiency. 39% cite a lack of mentorship and digital business support as obstacles to navigating financing, technology adoption, and market expansion.

as obstacles to navigating financing, technology adoption, and market expansion. 91% of Indigenous women entrepreneurs face financial constraints, and many experience online harassment, discouraging participation in the digital marketplace.

Unlocking Indigenous Business Growth = A Stronger Canada

The report outlines a clear roadmap for unleashing Indigenous business potential and positioning Canada as a leader in inclusive economic growth. Priority actions include:

Investing in Indigenous-led broadband projects to ensure businesses have the connectivity to thrive.

to ensure businesses have the connectivity to thrive. Strengthening Canada’s supply chains by ensuring Indigenous entrepreneurs can scale, export, and contribute to domestic resilience.

by ensuring Indigenous entrepreneurs can scale, export, and contribute to domestic resilience. Developing culturally relevant digital training programs in e-commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and automation.

in e-commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and automation. Ensuring Indigenous businesses are fully integrated into national digital infrastructure and economic policy decisions.

“We know that businesses that invest in digital transformation grow faster, hire more people, and generate higher revenues. Indigenous entrepreneurs are ready to seize these opportunities—if the right conditions are in place. By eliminating digital barriers, Canada can unlock billions in new economic activity, drive productivity, and create jobs across the country,” added Okere.

A National Economic Priority

As Canada navigates shifting trade policies, labour shortages, and productivity challenges, accelerating Indigenous business growth is a strategic advantage. Indigenous businesses are among the fastest-growing in the country. By enabling them to scale, integrate into supply chains, and access new markets, Canada can strengthen its economy, enhance domestic resilience, and drive long-term prosperity.

“This is about economic self-determination and national resilience. Investing in Indigenous businesses is investing in Canada’s future,” said Okere. “We need all hands on deck—government, industry, and financial institutions—to support solutions that don’t just close the digital gap but drive long-term economic success for all Canadians.”

Media & Download Information

The full report is available for download at indigenousfoundation.ca/digital .

Media inquiries and interview requests: Contact Marylou Linklater, Communications Officer, at mlinklater@indigenousfoundation.ca.

About the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF)

The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) is a national leader in Indigenous economic empowerment. Established by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), IPF fosters long-term, sustainable Indigenous business growth by providing access to digital tools, training, mentorship, and capital. Through strategic partnerships, advocacy, and funding, IPF is driving Indigenous economic self-determination and positioning Indigenous businesses at the forefront of Canada’s economic future.

For more information, visit www.indigenousfoundation.ca

