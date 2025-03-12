Submit Release
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2024

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $115,000, or 2.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $9,689,000, compared to approximately $9,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $107,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2024, approximately $8,047,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $7,976,000 in 2023, and approximately $1,642,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,820,000 in 2023. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4,115,000, compared to approximately $4,353,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $238,000, or 5.5%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line, and a reduction in the special bonus to its officers.

As of December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,265,000, compared to approximately $42,933,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2024 was a risky and ultra challenging year for real estate lenders. The lingering high-interest rate environment weighs down on real estate investors' (our borrowers’) liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the difference in interest rates between hard money lenders and conventional banks is not always significant enough to make refinancing a viable exit strategy for our loans.”

“During 2024, our underwriting and operational policies were tested like never before ­ and we passed. I hope for continuous passing and a smooth 2025,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024 and 2023

  2024   2023
Assets      
Loans receivable $  65,974,265   $  73,048,403
Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,521,033   1,395,905
Cash 178,012   104,222
Cash - restricted 23,750   1,587,773
Other assets 62,080   63,636
Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 154,039   207,364
Deferred financing costs, net 16,171   27,583
Total assets $  67,929,350   $  76,434,886
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Line of credit $  16,427,874   $  25,152,338
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985 and $172,069, respectively) 5,903,015   5,827,931
Deferred origination fees 568,534   719,019
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 232,236   295,292
Operating lease liability 167,119   220,527
Loan holdback 50,000   ---
Dividends payable 1,315,445   1,287,073
Total liabilities 24,664,223   33,502,180
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued ---   ---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively 11,757   11,757
Additional paid-in capital 45,561,941   45,548,876
Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 and 316,407 shares (1,070,406)   (1,060,606)
Accumulated deficit (1,238,165)   (1,567,321)
Total stockholders' equity 43,265,127   42,932,706
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $  67,929,350   $  76,434,886
       


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023

 		 
    2024
       2023
  
Revenue:      
Interest income from loans $ 8,046,560     $ 7,976,232  
Origination fees   1,642,081       1,820,024  
Total Revenue   9,688,641       9,796,256  
Operating costs and expenses:      
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   2,337,032       2,525,935  
Referral fees   1,847       2,153  
General and administrative expenses   1,776,176       1,825,227  
Total operating costs and expenses   4,115,055       4,353,315  
       
Income from operations   5,573,586       5,442,941  
Other income   18,000       33,880  
Income before income tax expense   5,591,586       5,476,821  
Income tax expense   (650 )     (650 )
Net income $ 5,590,936     $ 5,476,171  
       
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:      
--Basic $0.49     $0.48  
--Diluted
 $0.49     $0.48  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
--Basic   11,438,656       11,469,741  
--Diluted   11,438,656       11,469,741  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023
  Common Stock Additional Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2023 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,535,811 262,113 $(798,939 ) $(1,885,056 ) $42,863,573  
Purchase of treasury shares       54,294 (261,667 )   (261,667 )
Non-cash compensation     13,065       13,065  
Dividends paid           (3,871,363 ) (3,871,363 )
Dividends declared and payable           (1,287,073 ) (1,287,073 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 __________  __________  __________  __________  __________   5,476,171   5,476,171  
Balance, December 31, 2023 11,757,058 11,757 45,548,876 316,407 (1,060,606 ) (1,567,321 ) 42,932,706  
Purchase of treasury shares       2,000 (9,800 )   (9,800 )
Non-cash compensation     13,065       13,065  
Dividends paid           (3,946,335 ) (3,946,335 )
Dividends declared and payable           (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 __________  __________  __________  __________  __________   5,590,936   5,590,936  
Balance, December 31, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,561,941 318,407 $(1,070,406 ) $(1,238,165 ) $43,265,127  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023

 		 
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 5,590,936     $ 5,476,171  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -      
Amortization of deferred financing costs   88,664       93,403  
Depreciation   4,870       4,057  
Non-cash compensation expense   13,065       13,065  
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability   (84 )     1,900  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Interest and other fees receivable on loans   (552,755 )     (245,868 )
Other assets   705       (3,042 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (63,057 )     5,424  
Deferred origination fees   (150,485 )     49,891  
Net cash provided by operating activities   4,931,859       5,395,001  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Issuance of short-term loans   (41,538,217 )     (56,087,911 )
Collections received from loans   49,089,982       57,736,436  
Purchase of fixed assets   (4,018 )     (5,085 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   7,547,747       1,643,440  


Cash flows from financing activities:		      
(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net   (8,724,464 )     158,104  
Dividends paid   (5,233,408 )     (5,308,231 )
Purchase of treasury shares   (9,800 )     (261,667 )
Deferred financing costs incurred   (2,167 )     (38,192 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (13,969,839 )     (5,449,986 )
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash   (1,490,233 )     1,588,455  
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year*   1,691,995       103,540  
Cash and restricted cash, end of year* $ 201,762     $ 1,691,995  
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:      
Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 650     $ 650  
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,323,520     $ 2,423,838  
Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 63,084     $ 64,055  
       
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
Dividend declared and payable

$

1,315,445		    

$

1,287,073		  
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ 50,000     $ ---  
       
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:      
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
 $ 427,627     $ 213,465  


* At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.


Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

