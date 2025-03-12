Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2024

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $115,000, or 2.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $9,689,000, compared to approximately $9,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $107,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2024, approximately $8,047,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $7,976,000 in 2023, and approximately $1,642,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,820,000 in 2023. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4,115,000, compared to approximately $4,353,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $238,000, or 5.5%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line, and a reduction in the special bonus to its officers.

As of December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,265,000, compared to approximately $42,933,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2024 was a risky and ultra challenging year for real estate lenders. The lingering high-interest rate environment weighs down on real estate investors' (our borrowers’) liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the difference in interest rates between hard money lenders and conventional banks is not always significant enough to make refinancing a viable exit strategy for our loans.”

“During 2024, our underwriting and operational policies were tested like never before ­ and we passed. I hope for continuous passing and a smooth 2025,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2024 and 2023



2024 2023 Assets Loans receivable $ 65,974,265 $ 73,048,403 Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,521,033 1,395,905 Cash 178,012 104,222 Cash - restricted 23,750 1,587,773 Other assets 62,080 63,636 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 154,039 207,364 Deferred financing costs, net 16,171 27,583 Total assets $ 67,929,350 $ 76,434,886 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 16,427,874 $ 25,152,338 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985 and $172,069, respectively) 5,903,015 5,827,931 Deferred origination fees 568,534 719,019 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 232,236 295,292 Operating lease liability 167,119 220,527 Loan holdback 50,000 --- Dividends payable 1,315,445 1,287,073 Total liabilities 24,664,223 33,502,180 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,561,941 45,548,876 Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 and 316,407 shares (1,070,406) (1,060,606) Accumulated deficit (1,238,165) (1,567,321) Total stockholders' equity 43,265,127 42,932,706 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,929,350 $ 76,434,886





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



2024

2023

Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 8,046,560 $ 7,976,232 Origination fees 1,642,081 1,820,024 Total Revenue 9,688,641 9,796,256 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 2,337,032 2,525,935 Referral fees 1,847 2,153 General and administrative expenses 1,776,176 1,825,227 Total operating costs and expenses 4,115,055 4,353,315 Income from operations 5,573,586 5,442,941 Other income 18,000 33,880 Income before income tax expense 5,591,586 5,476,821 Income tax expense (650 ) (650 ) Net income $ 5,590,936 $ 5,476,171 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $0.49 $0.48 --Diluted

$0.49 $0.48 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding --Basic 11,438,656 11,469,741 --Diluted 11,438,656 11,469,741





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



Common Stock Additional Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2023 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,535,811 262,113 $(798,939 ) $(1,885,056 ) $42,863,573 Purchase of treasury shares 54,294 (261,667 ) (261,667 ) Non-cash compensation 13,065 13,065 Dividends paid (3,871,363 ) (3,871,363 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,287,073 ) (1,287,073 ) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ 5,476,171 5,476,171 Balance, December 31, 2023 11,757,058 11,757 45,548,876 316,407 (1,060,606 ) (1,567,321 ) 42,932,706 Purchase of treasury shares 2,000 (9,800 ) (9,800 ) Non-cash compensation 13,065 13,065 Dividends paid (3,946,335 ) (3,946,335 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 ) (1,315,445 ) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ 5,590,936 5,590,936 Balance, December 31, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,561,941 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,238,165 ) $ 43,265,127





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,590,936 $ 5,476,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 88,664 93,403 Depreciation 4,870 4,057 Non-cash compensation expense 13,065 13,065 Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability (84 ) 1,900 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and other fees receivable on loans (552,755 ) (245,868 ) Other assets 705 (3,042 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (63,057 ) 5,424 Deferred origination fees (150,485 ) 49,891 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,931,859 5,395,001 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short-term loans (41,538,217 ) (56,087,911 ) Collections received from loans 49,089,982 57,736,436 Purchase of fixed assets (4,018 ) (5,085 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 7,547,747 1,643,440



Cash flows from financing activities: (Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net (8,724,464 ) 158,104 Dividends paid (5,233,408 ) (5,308,231 ) Purchase of treasury shares (9,800 ) (261,667 ) Deferred financing costs incurred (2,167 ) (38,192 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,969,839 ) (5,449,986 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (1,490,233 ) 1,588,455 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year* 1,691,995 103,540 Cash and restricted cash, end of year* $ 201,762 $ 1,691,995 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 650 $ 650 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,323,520 $ 2,423,838 Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 63,084 $ 64,055 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:

Dividend declared and payable



$



1,315,445



$



1,287,073 Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ 50,000 $ --- Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities: Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable

$ 427,627 $ 213,465



* At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.