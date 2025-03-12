Secondary Neutron Source Materials Market is Projected to Grow USD 568.9 Million with CAGR of 7.3% by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Innovative Advances in Secondary Neutron Source Materials Drive Growth Across Healthcare and Industrial Sectors

Rockville, MD , March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Secondary Neutron Source Materials Market was valued at USD 261.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The secondary neutron source materials market is growing highly, driven by technological advancements and increasing applications in various fields. In healthcare, neutron-based therapies, like Boron Neutron Capture Therapy, have gained popularity as they are targeted at cancerous cells with a minimum amount of damage to other tissues.

This innovation is further being supported by neutron imaging techniques, where the diagnostic power is enhanced along with better outcomes for patients. As healthcare institutions are investing in advanced technologies, there is an ever-increasing need for a neutron source that is stable and efficient.

The demand for non-destructive testing is boosting the application of secondary neutron sources in the industrial sector. Neutron-based methods are gaining popularity in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries to check the integrity and safety of materials and components. The advantage of being able to perform comprehensive inspections without damaging the test items makes neutron sources a necessity for quality assurance.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The secondary neutron source materials market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 568.9 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 287.7 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 100.5 million

“Advancements in neutron-based technologies, increasing applications in healthcare for cancer treatment, and growing demand in industrial sectors for non-destructive testing will drive the market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Secondary Neutron Source Materials Market:

Adelphi Technology; AMETEK ORTEC; General Atomics; Gradel (NSD Fusion); Phoenix; Sodern; Thermo Fisher Scientific; VNIIA; Other key players.

Market Development:

Recent developments in secondary neutron source materials market focus on the improvement of neutron generation technologies. The companies are trying to set specific targets for enhancing the product, process, and research. Companies are focusing on improving the advanced technologies used to manufacture products by developing relationships with research institutions and exploring ways to produce neutron sources.

As a result, the demand for neutron sources in health and industrial sectors has increased, thereby creating new avenues for businesses to expand. This strategic approach will help them capture new market opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

For example, On January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Flagship Pioneering announced their expansion of their strategic partnership that has an objective to build new platform companies in life sciences. The partnership in strategy would imply that first-in-class enabling technologies will be utilized during the process to expand Thermo Fisher Scientific competencies in the market in the life sciences segment. This arrangement has proved there is an undertaking towards the novelty and improvement that can indirectly go to aid their works as far as research on neutron source materials are involved.

Secondary Neutron Source Materials Industry News:

On January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific finalized its acquisition of Olink, an acquisition expected to expand its bioprocessing offerings. This acquisition forms part of the strategies adopted by Thermo Fisher in its efforts to diversify and improve its offerings in a variety of scientific applications, such as neutron source materials. Technologies acquired from Olink are likely to give Thermo Fisher cutting-edge tools and solutions that could help advance research and development in related fields.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the secondary neutron source materials market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type of Neutron Source Material (Radioisotope Sources, Accelerator-Based Sources, Fusion-Based Sources, Fission-Based Sources), Application (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Research Applications, Homeland Security), End-User (Healthcare Institutions, Industrial Sector, Government and Defense), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

