Haulaway Junk Removal Expands Fleet to Meet Growing Demand in Louisville, KY

To keep up with increasing demand for reliable junk removal in Louisville, Haulaway Junk Removal is expanding its fleet by adding a new truck. This addition will enhance the company’s ability to provide fast, efficient, and affordable junk removal services to homeowners, businesses, and contractors throughout Louisville and surrounding areas. Customers in need of construction debris removal and other junk removal services can expect even quicker response times and expanded availability.



Meeting the Growing Demand for Junk Removal in Louisville



As more residents and businesses turn to professional junk removal services for home cleanouts, construction projects, and hoarder cleanouts, Haulaway Junk Removal has seen a steady rise in service requests. The company’s latest truck addition is a strategic move to ensure that every customer receives prompt, high-quality service without delays.

“We are excited to expand our fleet and continue providing top-notch junk removal services to Louisville and beyond,” said Blake Ackerson, owner of Haulaway Junk Removal. “Our goal is to help residents and businesses clear out unwanted items quickly and efficiently, and adding another truck to our fleet allows us to do just that.”



What This Means for Customers



With this new truck, Haulaway Junk Removal can:



Serve more customers daily, reducing wait times for appointments.

Offer more flexible scheduling for last-minute or urgent requests.

Handle larger cleanout projects with greater efficiency.

Provide eco-friendly disposal solutions, ensuring recyclable materials are properly processed.

Increase coverage area, reaching more neighborhoods and businesses in Louisville and surrounding communities.



For those tackling post-construction cleanup, Haulaway Junk Removal specializes in construction debris removal, helping contractors and property owners clear out materials like drywall, lumber, metal, and concrete safely and responsibly. The new truck will allow the company to take on even larger projects and better accommodate high-demand periods, such as peak construction seasons.



A Reliable Solution for Hoarder Cleanouts and Large-Scale Junk Removal



Hoarding situations require delicate handling, and Haulaway Junk Removal is well-equipped to manage these challenging projects with care and professionalism. The additional truck will help streamline hoarder cleanouts, making it easier for families and property managers to clear out excessive clutter while ensuring proper disposal and donation of salvageable items.



“The new truck enables us to provide a more seamless experience for our customers, particularly for large-scale cleanouts that require multiple trips,” said Ackerson. “Our team remains dedicated to delivering compassionate, respectful, and efficient service, no matter the size or scope of the job.”



Why Choose Haulaway Junk Removal?



Fast and Efficient Service – With an expanded fleet, customers can expect quicker turnaround times and same-day service availability.

Eco-Friendly Disposal Practices – The team prioritizes recycling and donating usable items to minimize landfill waste.

Comprehensive Junk Removal Solutions – From household clutter to construction debris removal, no job is too big or small.

Competitive Pricing – Transparent pricing ensures customers know what to expect with no hidden fees.

Locally Owned and Operated – Supporting the community with reliable, friendly service tailored to local needs.

Licensed and Insured – Giving customers peace of mind knowing that every job is handled professionally and securely.



How to Schedule a Junk Removal Service



Scheduling a service with Haulaway Junk Removal is easy. Customers can call 502-340-7359, email haulawayprop@gmail.com, or visit the company’s website at https://haulawayjr.com/ to book an appointment. Check out their Google Business Profile for reviews and more details about their services.



For added convenience, Haulaway Junk Removal also offers virtual estimates, allowing customers to get a price quote without an in-person visit. Customers simply need to submit photos of their junk, and a team member will provide an estimate quickly.



About Haulaway Junk Removal



Haulaway Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated company serving Louisville, KY, and surrounding areas. The company specializes in junk removal in Louisville, hoarder cleanouts, and construction debris removal. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and eco-friendly disposal practices, Haulaway Junk Removal ensures every project is handled professionally and responsibly.



