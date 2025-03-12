MEXC Launches March Futures Competition with Prize Pool of Up to 8 Million USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the upcoming launch of its March Futures Trading Competition. Set to run from March 13 to March 26, 2025, the competition features a prize pool of up to 8,000,000 USDT, offering traders an exciting opportunity to showcase their futures trading skills and compete for substantial rewards.

Following the success of the February competition, which saw 45,008 participants and a total prize pool of 2,000,000 USDT, MEXC is set to captivate the trading community once again. The upcoming competition begins with an initial prize pool of 1,000,000 USDT, with the potential to expand to a remarkable 8,000,000 USDT, contingent upon participant numbers exceeding 150,000.

A key highlight of this competition is its low entry barrier, requiring only 200 USDT in the Futures account to participate. Registration is available from March 12, 12:00 to March 26, 23:55 (UTC+8).

In addition to the main competition, the event features a Lucky Spin, Daily Challenge Rewards, and two competitive leaderboards focused on daily trading volume and profit, allowing every participant the chance to win generous prizes.

"This competition reflects our commitment to providing traders with not only a platform but an experience that is both challenging and rewarding," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "The enthusiastic participation we've received in previous competitions demonstrates the trust users have placed in us, and we are always looking for ways to enhance our user experience and empower our traders."

As a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, MEXC continuously elevates user experience through low fees, everyday airdrops, comprehensive liquidity, and a wide range of trading options. MEXC has also introduced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at benefitting traders, including a $20 million investment in Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe, USDe & ENA-related events with a 1,000,000 USDT reward pool, as well as a zero-fee trading event on over 100 Futures and Spot pairs.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to drive industry growth, empower traders globally, and provide an innovative platform with exceptional user experience and a broad range of services, helping traders achieve even greater success in the cryptocurrency market.

For more information and to register for the March Futures Trading Competition, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33067e8f-957c-470e-9fd0-02a270089139

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.