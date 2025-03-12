Octadecanamide Market is Projected to Reach USD 624.0 Million by 2035, Expanding at a 5.4% CAGR Fact.MR

The octadecanamide market is driven by demand in lubricants, coatings, and plastics, with growth influenced by industrial and technological advancements.

Rockville, MD , March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the The global Octadecanamide Market was valued at USD 350.0 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% to end up at USD 624.0 million by 2035.

The octadecanamide market is witnessing great growth due to the increasing emphasis of industries on sustainability and green formulations. This versatile fatty amide, sourced from natural materials, is increasingly used in applications ranging from cosmetics and lubricants to plastics. The cosmetics industry incorporates octadecanamide into their products to enhance texture and stability while satisfying consumers' demands for safety and biodegradability.

Octadecanamide enhances performance in its applications in the automotive and industrial sectors. It is used as a friction reducer and processing aid. It improves the efficiency of lubricants and coatings and is preferred for optimizing product performance by manufacturers who look to ensure that their products work smoothly and last longer.

This trend is particularly evident in the United States, where regulatory frameworks encourage the use of non-toxic components in personal care products.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10663

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The octadecanamide market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach USD 624.0 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 255.2 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 35% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 89.8 million

“Increasing demand for sustainable ingredients, regulatory support for eco-friendly products and its versatile applications in cosmetics, lubricants, and industrial processes, enhancing product performance and safety will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Octadecanamide Market:

Adeka Corporation; Emery Oleochemicals; Fine Organics Industries Ltd.; Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.; Italmatch Chemicals; Kao Corporation; PMC Biogenix; PMC Biogenix (USA); Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd.; Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd.; Other key players.

Market Development:

Recent business developments in the octadecanamide market reflect strategic interests in sustainability and innovation. Companies have set specific targets for further improving their product ranges based on investment in research and development to innovate new applications and refine current formulations. Collaboration between manufacturers and research institutions will bring about newer techniques of production in order to help octadecanamide meet changing needs in diverse industries.

Prioritizing eco-friendly practices and high-performance solutions will help stakeholders take a bigger chunk of the market while making contributions to a sustainable future.

Octadecanamide Industry News:

• In June 2024, PMC Biogenix is the leading sustainable producer of specialty fatty amides and high-value biobased products. This company is expanding its new Armoslip facility under construction in Gyeongju, South Korea, to a 50% increase in capacity. Construction on the facility is scheduled to commence late 2024, and new supply is expected to become available by mid-2026.This expansion will help to increase the production of Octadecanamide.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10663

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the octadecanamide market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Grade (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Food Grade), Form (Powder, Beads/Pellets, Liquid), Function (Friction Reduction, Surface Modification, Processing Aid, Viscosity Control), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global UV cured hardcoats market was valued at USD 1,456 million in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4% to end up at USD 2,884 million by 2035.

The global ceiling plates market was valued at USD 2,450 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.3% to end up at USD 4,323 million by 2035.

The global industrial grade octadecanamide market was valued at USD 146.6 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.5% to end up at USD 263.9 million by 2035.

The global grease barrier market was valued at US$ 901 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.1% to end up at US$ 1,559 million by 2035.

The global gas diffusion layer carbon paper market was valued at USD 647.1 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 12.5% to end up at USD 2,391 million by 2035.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.