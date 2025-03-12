Portable EV Charger Market Poised to Hit USD 388.9 Million by 2035: Trends Shaping the Future of Mobile Charging

The rise in the sale of electric vehicles as well as limited electric vehicle charging infrastructure drives the growth of the global portable EV charger market

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Portable EV Charger Market by Type (AC and DC), and Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035". According to the report, the global portable EV charger industry is expected to generate $63.2 million in 2025 and is anticipated to generate $388.9 million in 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2035.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47223 Prime determinants of growthThe rise in the sale of electric vehicles as well as the lack of standardization of EV charging and the greater need for convenience drives the growth of the global portable EV charger market. Limitations associated with the existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure also boost the growth of the portable EV charger market. Greater adoption of portable EV chargers is expected during the forecast period to address range anxiety associated with electric vehicles among consumers. However, the superior cost of portable EV chargers is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, greater demand for mobile charging as a service and the rise in adoption of shared mobility are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years. Market players are increasingly investing in the development of advanced wireless, bi-directional fast chargers to cater to the growing demand for portable EV chargers during the forecast period.Leading Market Players: -JTM Power LimitedEvteq Mobility Private LimitedHeliox EnergyGuangzhou Electway Technology Co., LtdBlink Charging Co.Power-Sonic CorporationShenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.ZipCharge LimitedSparkChargeFreeWire Technologies, IncRising consumer demand for electric vehicles, and favorable government initiatives to promote electric vehicles are driving rapid growth in electric vehicle sales in the UK. Moreover, there is a rise in the production of electric vehicles to cater to the increasing demand of customers. Moreover, manufacturers are developing mobile charging systems to reduce the load on the grid. For instance, in February 2022, ZipCharge, a UK-based developer of portable electric vehicle chargers, announced the launch of Zipcharge Go, a portable charging unit for its electric vehicle infrastructure. The modular and portable charging solution can be used at any location. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47223 Many manufacturers deliver membership-based services that provide roadside assistance and mobile charging solutions to customers. Moreover, numerous electric vehicles charging solution providers use portable electric vehicle chargers for commercial purposes to offer a seamless charging experience to its customers. For instance, Sparkcharge provides Mobile-Charging-as-a-Service (M-CaaS) with portable electric vehicle chargers.On the basis of type, the global portable EV charger market has been segmented into AC and DC. The DC segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. DC fast charging is essential for high mileage, high fleet, and heavy vehicles. The rise in the need for portable anytime/anyplace charging drives the growth of DC chargers in the market. In August 2019, Sparkcharge launched a portable and scalable DC fast charging unit. The company states that the portable charging unit can charge an EV at a rate of one mile per minute of charging. Moreover, the increase in demand for fast charging among consumers is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the market 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-ev-charger-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the DC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By application, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 