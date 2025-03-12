Global Pneumovax 23 Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pneumovax 23 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does the Pneumovax 23 Market Size Reveal?

• The Pneumovax 23 market has experienced a historic compound annual growth rate (HCAGR) of XX%.

• It is projected to increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, with a CAGR of XX%.

• Key growth drivers in the historic period include:

o Government-backed vaccination programs enhancing immunization efforts.

o Rising pneumococcal infections and chronic illnesses boosting vaccine demand.

o Higher healthcare spending facilitating better vaccine accessibility.

o Global immunization initiatives ensuring widespread disease prevention.

What Is the Future Outlook of the Pneumovax 23 Market?

• The Pneumovax 23 market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $XX million by 2029, with a CAGR of XX%.

• Factors driving this future growth include:

o Urbanization, increasing exposure to infectious diseases.

o An aging population, leading to a higher demand for vaccines.

o Rising co-morbidities, such as diabetes and respiratory conditions.

o Greater investments in healthcare infrastructure, improving vaccine distribution.

o Integration of digital health platforms, enhancing awareness and tracking.

What Is the Key Factor Driving the Growth of the Pneumovax 23 Market?

• The rising incidence of pneumococcal diseases is a major driver of market growth.

• These infections, caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, range from mild conditions like sinusitis and otitis media to severe illnesses like pneumonia and meningitis.

• Factors contributing to this increase include:

o Reduced vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

o Higher risk among individuals with chronic conditions.

o A resurgence of respiratory infections post-pandemic restrictions.

• Pneumovax 23 offers protection against 23 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae, lowering risks of pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia.

• A report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that in December 2022, influenza and pneumonia contributed to 574 excess deaths in England, a 26.2% increase above the expected rate.

• This growing burden of pneumococcal diseases is expected to increase demand for Pneumovax 23 globally.

Who Are the Leading Players in the Pneumovax 23 Market?

The Pneumovax 23 market is largely shaped by major pharmaceutical companies, including:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

These companies drive market expansion through continuous research, innovation, and strategic investments.

How Is the Pneumovax 23 Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on the following factors:

1. By Formulation:

o Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPV)

o Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV)

2. By Clinical Indication:

o Pneumococcal Disease Prevention

3. By End User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Pharmacies

Which Region Dominates the Pneumovax 23 Market?

• North America was the largest market for Pneumovax 23 in 2024, driven by:

o Strong vaccination awareness and adoption rates.

o Government-backed immunization programs.

o Advanced healthcare infrastructure facilitating vaccine distribution.

• The global market spans across multiple regions, including:

o Asia-Pacific

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

