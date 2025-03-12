Self-Driving Truck Market Set to Hit $41.2 Billion by 2035: Key Trends Driving Growth | Robotics, Inc., PlusAI, Inc.,

Self-Driving Truck Industry Trend

The self-driving truck market is driven by development of intelligent transport system, growth of connected infrastructure and improved safety coupled .

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global self-driving truck market is expected to be valued at $13.11 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $41.21 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2035.A self-driving truck, or autonomous truck, is one that supports the driver while also making decisions and navigating itself out of uncertain situations. Self-driving truck refers to autonomous driving technologies in trucks that allow them to run without human intervention by combining sensors, software, and advanced control systems. Technology is utilized in logistics and transportation to address issues such as driver shortages and to eliminate human errors that might result in road casualties. Self-driving trucks are also utilized to transport goods and commodities to a storage facility from an excavation site in a mine or an unloading zone at a port.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4388 Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous truck will be installed with a wider range of sensors such as LiDAR, RADAR, camera, GPS among others. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help a vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating chances of accidents.𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨: -𝐖𝐚𝐚𝐛𝐢, 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐀𝐈, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐤 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐢𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐈, 𝐓𝐮𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞, 𝐉𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐢) 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐜 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬.At present, the autonomous vehicle market players interested in testing driverless technology need to apply for exemptions to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) federal motor vehicle safety standards, and the agency only grants 2,500 per year. The Self-Drive Act is projected to increase that cap to 25,000 per year initially, and expand it to 100,000 annually in three years’ time. Such developments are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe Autonomous vehicles can also help reduce traffic congestion. On the basis of a study by University of Illinois, it was proved that one autonomous vehicle stuck in traffic congestion with 20 other human driven vehicles can ease the congestion by controlling the pace of the vehicle. Fuel consumption also reduces with use of autonomous vehicles as fuel use increases when the vehicle slows down. Thus, reduction in traffic congestion and improved fuel efficiency due to self-driving trucks are expected to boost the growth of the self-driving truck market across the globe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4388 Moreover, the factors such as development of intelligent transport system, growth of connected infrastructure and improved safety coupled with reduction in traffic congestion. However, rise security and privacy concerns and software failures associated with automotive sensors hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, decongestion of traffic and supportive government regulation to foster growth are the major factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.North America held the highest market share in 2025 but LAMEA is expected to lead the market by 2035Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the global self-driving truck market revenue, due to the presence of major self-driving companies in the region. However, LAMEA region held the major CAGR of 14.2% in 2035, due to the government support for the self-driving truck technology which attracts many firms who are developing and testing autonomous truck technology. For instance, in May 2023 Einride an electric self-driving truck technology provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE government to deploy its ecosystem across 550 kilometers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. 