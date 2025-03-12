Philips highest ranked medical technology company among Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators

March 12, 2025



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has been recognized by Clarivate as the top-ranked medical technology company in the Top 100 Global Innovators 2025, reinforcing its global reputation as a leading healthcare innovator. A consistent high-performer, Philips has been included in this major assessment of global innovators for 12 consecutive years.



Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips said: "At Philips, we’ve been innovating for over 130 years to improve people’s lives. Innovation is our fundamental strength, the reason why customers choose us as their strategic partner and a key value driver for our company. Our portfolio of patient- and people-centric innovations in hardware, software, AI and services drives healthcare productivity and empowers people to look after their health and well-being – delivering better care for more people."



In 2024, Philips invested approximately EUR 1.7 billion – or an industry leading >9% of sales – in research and development to help drive better care for more people. Philips is increasingly focusing its innovation efforts on the potential of data and AI, both in hospital settings and at home. As a leader in AI-related patent applications in healthcare, Philips dedicates around half of its R&D workforce to these fields.



Examples of Philips’ AI-powered innovations that increase caregiver productivity and deliver better care for more people include:

the Philips CT 5300, which combines innovative hardware, software, and AI to make high-quality screening, diagnostic, and interventional imaging accessible to more patients

the latest SmartSpeed Precise MRI technology, which enables scans to be completed up to three times faster, significantly cutting scan times while maintaining exceptional image quality

the next-generation AI-enabled cardiovascular ultrasound platform with advanced AI tools to advance cardiovascular imaging and increase automation and productivity

the new Azurion image-guided therapy system and advanced informatics to enhance minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of stroke and other neurovascular patients



The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. The full report can be found here.



