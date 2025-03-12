Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Growing at a Rapid Pace by 2030 | Trends and Future Forecasting

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing prevalence of liver diseases worldwide is a major growth driver in the liver disease therapeutics market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market, offers a comprehensive analysis of the market's estimated size and shares, current industry trends, growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. The report also delves into cost structures, competitive landscapes, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles.

The global liver diseases therapeutics market was valued at USD 19.07 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.

This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of liver disorders, increasing geriatric population, lifestyle changes leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Liver Diseases: The global rise in liver diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, has heightened the demand for effective therapeutic solutions.

Lifestyle Factors: Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and excessive alcohol consumption have contributed to the growing incidence of liver diseases, necessitating advanced treatment options.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in diagnostic procedures and therapeutic interventions have improved early detection and treatment efficacy, further propelling market growth.

Challenges in the Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as high costs associated with advanced therapies, potential side effects of treatments, and stringent regulatory approvals. Additionally, limited access to healthcare in developing regions may hinder market expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on disease type, treatment type, and end-user.

Disease Type: Segments include hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcohol-induced liver disease, and liver cancer. Hepatitis holds a significant market share due to its high global prevalence.

Treatment Type: Categories encompass antiviral drugs, vaccines, immunosuppressants, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and immunoglobulins. Antiviral drugs are expected to dominate the market owing to their efficacy in treating viral hepatitis.

End-User: The market caters to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals are anticipated to lead the market due to the availability of specialized treatment options and infrastructure.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global liver disease therapeutics market with a revenue share of 38.4% in 2023. This growth is attributed to factors such as lifestyle changes, substantial funding for research and development, high alcohol consumption, increasing obesity rates, and a growing geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape

The global liver diseases therapeutics market is moderately consolidated, with several key players operating across various segments. These companies are engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of innovative products to strengthen their market positions.

Some major companies included in the liver diseases therapeutics market report are:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report covers key aspects of the market, including standards, regulations, and policy changes implemented by governments affecting the industry in the coming years. It encompasses thorough research carried out using advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence market growth, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and the business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the liver diseases therapeutics market based on disease type, treatment type, end-user, and region:

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024–2030)

Hepatitis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Alcohol-Induced Liver Disease

Liver Cancer

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024–2030)

Antiviral Drugs

Vaccines

Immunosuppressants

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Corticosteroids

Immunoglobulins

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024–2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End-Users

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

