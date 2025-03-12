Chief Executive plants Machilus chinensis tree to promote joint construction of ecological civilisation

MACAU, March 12 - 12 March is the Arbor Day of China every year. The Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai planted a Machilus chinensis tree on the Taipa Pequena 2000 Circuit today (12 March) to promote the idea of loving, planting and protecting the green, in the hope of respecting and protecting nature together with the public in Macao, achieving the harmonious co-existence with nature.

On the annual Arbor Day, tree planting activities are held in various places across the country to raise the social awareness of environmental protection. The Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai planted a Machilus chinensis sapling of about 3 metres tall on the Taipa Pequena 2000 Circuit in the company of Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice, Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), and Hoi Lok Man, Chairwoman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM. In addition, the Chief Executive presided over the unveiling of the stone plaque engraved with the message of “lush foliage from the same root draws concentric circles together”, meaning that the Motherland and Macao have the same root and origin and are closely connected; in pursuit of advancement and prosperity, Macao and the Motherland jointly create the Chinese concentric circles.

The former Chief Executives of the Macao SAR had planted Machilus chinensis trees in the “celebrity tree planting zone” of the Taipa Pequena 2000 Circuit. Belonging to the Lauraceae family, Machilus chinensis is a long-living tree in southern China and a native species in Macao. It is tall and straight in shape with elegant appearance and outstanding texture. Machilus chinensis is an excellent ecological landscape tree species that grows colourful flower buds and young leaves.