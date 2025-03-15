Beijing’s Jinrongjie Street Square Tackles Noise Pollution with Audfly Outdoor Directional Loudspeakers

Audfly Outdoor Directional Loudspeaker Before (Without Audfly Outdoor Directional Speakers): The playground is filled with chaotic noise, creating sound disorder and causing significant disturbance to the surrounding environment. After (With Audfly Outdoor Directional Speakers): Sound is precisely directed, creating an orderly audio environment while significantly reducing noise pollution in surrounding areas.

BEIJING, CHINA, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Beijing’s Jinrongjie Street Square has been a vibrant hub for community activities, from morning tai chi sessions to evening dance groups. But as participation grew, so did the noise problem—overlapping broadcasts from multiple loudspeakers created an overwhelming soundscape, disturbing nearby residents and businesses. Now, thanks to the installation of Audfly Technology’s line-array outdoor directional Loudspeakers , the square has dramatically reduced noise pollution while preserving its lively atmosphere.A Noise Challenge in One of Beijing’s Busiest SquaresJinrongjie Street Square, located in the heart of Beijing’s financial district, had long been a favored gathering spot. However, the increasing number of activity groups using their own audio systems turned the space into an auditory battleground. Competing sounds from music, fitness instructions, and announcements created a chaotic environment, making it difficult for participants to enjoy their activities and causing frequent noise complaints from the surrounding residential and commercial areas.Seeking a solution, local authorities introduced Audfly Technology’s outdoor directional sound system as a strategic solution to manage public audio more effectively, ensuring a balanced sound environment while maintaining the square’s dynamic atmosphere.Precision Sound Technology Restores OrderThese unique loudspeakers leverage advanced outdoor directional sound technology to precisely target sound to specific areas. Unlike traditional loudspeakers that disperse audio in all directions, these unique loudspeakers ensure that each group in the square hears its own broadcast clearly—without the sound spilling over into adjacent spaces or reaching nearby apartments.The impact was immediate. “Previously, we had to raise the volume to compete with other groups, and it just made the noise worse,” said Ms. Zhang, a dance instructor who holds daily sessions in the square. “Now, our music is clear within our space, but people just a few meters away can barely hear it.”Noise Complaints Drop, Community Satisfaction RisesSince the deployment of Audfly’s directional speakers, noise complaints from residents around Jinrongjie Street Square have significantly decreased. The once-overwhelming mix of sounds has been replaced with a well-managed acoustic environment, allowing different activity groups to coexist harmoniously. Local officials have praised the system as a pioneering solution for public noise control.“Balancing the needs of community activities with urban noise management is a challenge in many cities,” said an expert in urban sound planning. “This application of directional sound technology at Jinrongjie Street Square demonstrates how cities can maintain vibrant public spaces while minimizing noise pollution.”A Scalable Model for Global Urban SpacesThe success of the Jinrongjie Street Square project has drawn interest from other high-density urban areas looking for innovative noise control solutions. As cities worldwide face growing concerns over sound pollution, directional audio technology is emerging as a practical tool for managing public spaces like parks, plazas, and schoolyards.With municipalities increasingly seeking smarter ways to regulate urban soundscapes, the deployment of Audfly’s directional speakers in Beijing may serve as a model for future city planning initiatives.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screen technology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

