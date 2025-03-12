Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Outlook 2021-2031: Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, and Forecast

Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market

Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Carry handle adhesive tapes are small, flexible strips of self-adhesive film with a non-sticky holding part.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Others), by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Radiation-Based, UV Cured, Electronic Beam Cured), by End-User Industry (Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Medical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global carry handle adhesives tapes industry was estimated at $233.49 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $414.33 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growth-Rise in investments in research and development activities, entry of new players, product innovation, technological breakthroughs, effective resource allocation, and growing competition among business rivals to expand its regional and customer base drive the growth of the global carry handle adhesive tapes market. At the same time, Customers' spending capacity is expected to expand as their disposable income rises, adding to the market's profits for carry handle adhesive tapes, thus creating an array of opportunities in the industry.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2203 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬Adhesive Properties:Strong and durable adhesives to securely attach handles to packaging.Suitable for a variety of surfaces, including cardboard, plastic, and shrink-wrapped products.Material Composition:Made of high-quality materials such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), or other flexible films.Often combined with reinforced backing for added strength.Customizable:Available in various widths, lengths, and designs.Can be printed with branding, instructions, or promotional messages.Easy to Use:Designed for manual or automated application.Can be applied using dispensers or integrated into production lines.Comfortable Grip:Ergonomic design for ease of carrying.Handles are often padded or coated to enhance comfort.The rubber segment to dominate by 2031-Based on type, the rubber segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global carry handle adhesives tapes market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. This is due to the fact that rubber-based adhesives have high initial adhesion buildup, good shear strength, moderate temperature resistance, and others. The acrylic segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that acrylic adhesives hold up well to moisture and are capable to sustain drastic temperature changes as well as seasonal elements, such as ultraviolet light and freezing conditions.Get Detailed Analysis on the Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2203?reqfor=covid The hot melt segment to maintain the dominant share-On the basis of technology, the hot melt segment generated the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global carry handle adhesive types market, due to their ease of application and flexibility with different types of materials. The UV cured segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because UV cured technology allows adhesive tapes to be developed flexibly in shape.Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global carry handle adhesive pest market. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. High growth of applications such as packaging, electronics, construction, and others has helped the region achieve a leading position in the market.Key players in the industry-Airmaster Adhesive TapesBoston Tapes Commercial SrlLogo tape GmbH & Co. KG3MNRG TapesSupertapeAlimac SrlTesa SEVENERA D.O.ODavik IndustriesInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.