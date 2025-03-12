PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release

March 12, 2025 Statement of Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ G. Escudero The peaceful and orderly service of the Interpol warrant—carried out without incident—reflects our nation's commitment to upholding international agreements, as well as the maturity, civility, calm, and professionalism of all those involved: our law enforcement authorities, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, his lawyers, and his supporters. As this legal process unfolds, we expect the International Criminal Court (ICC) to respect the rights of former President Duterte and to ensure that he is afforded due process in accordance with the Rule of Law. This development will undoubtedly elicit diverse reactions shaped by differing perspectives on the allegations against the former president, from the families of victims of extra-judicial killings to his loyal supporters. Debate and disagreement are natural in a democracy, but as we move forward, I urge our kababayan to approach this moment with the restraint and respect displayed yesterday by the protagonists from both sides. I also call on those running in the midterm elections to refrain from using this issue to fan the flames of partisanship in order to further their candidacies as this is a serious issue that involves lives and should not be trifled with for petty personal or political gain. It is in our nation's best interests to demonstrate our strength not by division, but by our capacity to rise above our differences and to collectively and peacefully uphold justice and accountability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.