Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa call for heightened road safety and vigilance following spate of fatal crashes

The Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed deep concern over the spate of recent road crashes involving passenger busses where lives were lost.

This follows the occurrence, this morning, Tuesday, 11 March 2025 of a major crash on the R21 Highway northbound near the O.R. Tambo Internation Airport Interchange which has resulted in sixteen (16) fatalities, twelve (12) at the crash scene and four (4) at hospital.

Reports at this point indicate that eleven (11) passengers suffered critical injuries and twenty-four (24) sustained serious to moderate injuries.

The crash involved a MAN passenger bus and a Light Motor Vehicle resulting in the bus driver losing control and the bus overturning.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has dispatched a Crash Investigation Unit and law enforcement officials to determine the cause of the crash.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have called for heightened caution and vigilance on all motorists and road users to ensure they stay safe on the roads at all times.

Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have expressed and extended their sincere sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic crash, wising the injured speedy recovery to good health.

The Minister is extremely concerned that this is the third serious bus accident in the past week.

Accordingly, she has instructed the RTMC to convene a meeting with all bus operators within the next week to discuss ways to enhance passenger safety in the bus industry.

