Correctional Services launches Twinning Project for Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre, 13 Mar

The Department of Correctional Services, in partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, is pleased to announce the launch of the Twinning Project for Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre.

This initiative, pioneered by the FIFA Foundation, aims to use football as a tool for rehabilitation, personal development, and community reintegration for incarcerated individuals. The project provides skills training, mentorship, and opportunities for inmates to engage in structured football programmes designed to foster discipline and social cohesion.

The partnership between the Department of Correctional Services, Sundowns Football Club, and FIFA Foundation underscores the power of collaboration in addressing social issues through sport.

The media is invited as follows:-

Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025

Venue: Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre, Tshwane

Time: 10:00

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327

E-mail: enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

