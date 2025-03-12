Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,293 in the last 365 days.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga delivers Country Statement at 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the UN, 11 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga, is scheduled to deliver the Country Statement at the 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations headquarters in New York. on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

The South African Statement will highlight the following critical issues, as informed by the National Review on the progress made in implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The country’s statement reaffirms the commitment to expedite the full implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

  • Re-Affirming Support For The Beijing Declaration And CSW69 Declaration.
  • Situational Analysis And Problem Statement
  • South Africa - Progress, Achievements, Challenges and Gaps

SOUTH AFRICAN SIDE EVENTS PROGRAMME FOR TUESDAY, 11 MARCH 2025

Building up to the country statement, South African delegations will be taking part in the following engagements, which are taking place on the side line of today’s CSW69. Itinerary.

EGYPT CSW69 SIDE EVENT

Realising the Promise of Beijing for Advancing Women in Leadership.
Time: 10:00 – 11:15 
Venue: Conference Room 2

UN GLOBAL IMPACT BUSINESS LEADERSHIP SIDE EVENT

Time: 12:00 - 15:00
Venue: The Yale Club
South African Speaker: Ambassador  PR Joyini.

WOMEN IN GAZA RISING FOR FREEDOM AND DIGNITY BEIJING+: PROGRESS AND GAPS:

Evaluating the role of Beijing  Declaration and the role of women in promoting peace and security. 
Time: 13:15-14:30 
Venue: CR 2 
South African Speaker: Deputy Minister, Hon. Dr R Mhaule. To be supported by the Chairperson of the NYDA.

AFRICAN UNION (AU) MINISTERS’ MEETING

Time: 15:00– 18:00  
Venue: African Union (AU) Mission
South African Speaker: Minister in the Presidency, Honourable Sindisiwe Chikunga to attend supported by the Director-General: Adv Mikateko Maluleka & Mr Jonathan Passmoor and other Principals

Enquiries:
Cassius Selala, Head of Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
Cell: 060 543 0672 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga delivers Country Statement at 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the UN, 11 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more