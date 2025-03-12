Submit Release
SASSA and MEC Florence Radzilani hand out school uniforms, 12 Mar

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will join the MEC for Social Development, Mme Radzilani, in a positive initiative to distribute school uniforms to children in need scheduled as follows.

Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025
Venue: Mamothalo Primary School, Mankweng Local Office 
Time: 12h00

This initiative is dedicated to supporting and uplifting the community by ensuring that every child has the necessary resources to thrive in their education. Your presence and coverage of this event will help underscore the importance of community support and social development.

We look forward to your attendance and coverage of this significant event.

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Ms. Tebogo Tshipi
Senior Manager: Communications and Marketing 
Cell: 083 277 2141

