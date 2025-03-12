SASSA and MEC Florence Radzilani hand out school uniforms, 12 Mar
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will join the MEC for Social Development, Mme Radzilani, in a positive initiative to distribute school uniforms to children in need scheduled as follows.
Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025
Venue: Mamothalo Primary School, Mankweng Local Office
Time: 12h00
This initiative is dedicated to supporting and uplifting the community by ensuring that every child has the necessary resources to thrive in their education. Your presence and coverage of this event will help underscore the importance of community support and social development.
We look forward to your attendance and coverage of this significant event.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Tebogo Tshipi
Senior Manager: Communications and Marketing
Cell: 083 277 2141
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.