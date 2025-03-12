Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visits Palm Ridge Magistrates Court and Master’s Office in eThekwini, 13 to 14 Mar
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will visit the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Gauteng on 13 March 2025 and the Master’s Office in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal on 14 March 2025.
The visits aim to assess service delivery, and foster transparency in the justice system.
The Gauteng visit responds to complaints of corruption and service delivery challenges at Palm Ridge Court, while the KwaZulu-Natal visit addresses issues at the Office of the Chief Master.
Both visits aim to gather feedback, improve services, and strengthen collaboration between government entities, legal professionals, and the community.
Members of the media are invited to cover the visits as follows:
GAUTENG
Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025
Time: 08h00
Venue: Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, Helene Joseph Street, Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng
KWAZULU-NATAL
Date: Friday, 14 March 2025
Time: 08H00
Venue: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Masters’ Office, 2 Devonshire Place, Off Anton Lembede Street, Durban
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with:
Gauteng
Ms Susan Mphuthi
Cell: 078 457 6441
E-mail: Smphuthi@justice.gov.za
KwaZulu-Natal
Mr Max Mpuzana
Cell: 073 149 7657
E-mail: Mmpuzana@justice.gov.za
Media Enquiries:
Mr Terrence Manase - Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development
Cell: 082 338 6707
