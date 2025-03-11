Urgent warning about button batteries

An urgent warning is being issued to parents about the dangers of button batteries following a spike in seriously injured children treated at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Already this year, two children have been taken to the hospital requiring emergency oesophageal surgery and multiple follow-up surgeries to treat complications from swallowing button batteries.

That compares to two children in total for the whole of 2023 and three children for all of last year.

Across Australia, 20 children will go to hospital every week with a suspected button battery ingestion, with cases more common during gift giving periods like Christmas and Easter.

Button batteries are extremely dangerous for children, causing quick, serious and life-threatening burns if swallowed or inserted into the body. Experts warn that once swallowed, a battery can burn through a child’s oesophagus in less than two hours.

Children can also develop life-threatening bleeding, as well as infections, sepsis and injuries to critical parts of their chest.

Some children require admission into the paediatric intensive care unit and may even be placed on life support to help treat complications. Long term, injuries from button battery ingestions can prevent some children from eating normally ever again.

Children under the age of four are at the highest risk of death, while the peak age for ingestion is children between the ages of one and two.

Parents and carers are reminded to stay vigilant and keep all batteries out of reach of children.

Doctors warn that ingestions are not always witnessed and that symptoms often appear vague, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Parents should look out for symptoms like chest pain, coughing, vomiting, trouble swallowing, food refusal and abdominal pain. However, experts warn that sometimes there may be no symptoms at all.

Importantly, parents should not wait for symptoms to develop before seeking help.

In the event of a suspected button battery ingestion, families should immediately call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.

Children should not be given food or drink, and parents should not try to induce vomiting.

Parents are reminded that button batteries are still found in many household items, including watches, remotes, calculators, thermometers and musical cards.

Items containing batteries should be kept out of reach of children and old batteries should be disposed of immediately and safely.

For further information on button batteries, visit the SA Health website.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Button batteries are small, but they are a huge danger to young children.

Already this year we’ve seen two kids with serious injuries from swallowing button batteries, requiring major surgeries at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

It’s incredibly important that we educate South Australians about the damage these batteries can do. Children are attending our hospitals with significant injuries to the oesophagus, chest, and stomach.

Button batteries can look appealing to young children, so we remind parents to stay vigilant and seek immediate help if their child has swallowed any battery.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It is terrible to hear that there has been a spike in the number of children admitted to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital with button battery injuries.

Button batteries are extremely dangerous for young children and can result in significant burns and injuries if swallowed.

I urge parents to please check their homes for any products that are powered by these small batteries. Please ensure the battery compartment is secured and these items are kept out of the hands of children.

Under safety regulations, all products powered by button batteries must be properly secured such as with a screw and the packaging must be child resistant and contain warnings.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Health Network, Divisional Medical Director of Surgery, Dr Sonja Latzel

Button batteries should be stored like any other poison – securely out of the reach of children.

We are currently seeing a concerning rise in button battery ingestions, with clinicians having to perform incredibly invasive surgeries to save lives.

We don’t want to see another death in Australia. If you suspect your child may have swallowed a battery, please don’t wait – quick action is critical.

Urgent advice can be provided by the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 16.

Attributable to Kidsafe SA, Chief Executive Officer, Holly Fitzgerald

Most South Australians aren’t aware how dangerous button batteries are.

When swallowed, these small batteries get stuck in a child’s throat and cause severe burns and long-term damage.

We urge parents to look at the items in their home and place batteries out of reach of small children.