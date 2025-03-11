New McLaren Vale emergency bulk water collection site opens this morning as more water carting trucks come online

Release date: 12/03/25

A new emergency bulk water collection point has opened today in Field Street, McLaren Vale (behind Coles), further easing pressure on households not connected to mains water in the Fleurieu region.

In addition, four more water carting providers have now registered through SA Health’s accreditation process, as required under the Safe Drinking Water Act. More are expected to come online in the coming days and weeks.

These new providers will help to address the bottleneck in carting services for those living off mains water, amid record low rainfall throughout the state.

The emergency bulk water collection points have been established in response to the unprecedented dry conditions and unmet water carting demands.

The Field Street follows three other sites that were established last Thursday in the Adelaide Hills.

The four sites are open 7 days a week from 7am to 7pm.

They are a temporary emergency measure for household domestic purposes only. They are to assist households that are running out - or have run out - of water and are unable to get water delivered by a water carter.

So far, about 100 people have collected 110,050 litres of water from the emergency bulk water collection sites at Brukunga, Sandergrove and Woodside in the Hills.

The new water carting providers are now listed on the SA Health website: Registered drinking water providers | SA Health.

More information about the emergency bulk water collection points is available at Department for Environment and Water - Home.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The new collection point at McLaren Vale will provide relief to households in the region who need extra water while they wait for their water carting delivery.

This temporary service has been set up in response to the current high demand in the Hills and Fleurieu region.

The four new companies with a water carting licence will ease pressure on other carters, who continue to go above and beyond to support their customers.

We will continue to monitor the number of people using the emergency bulk water collection points, and locations and opening hours may change depending on the demand and delivery capacity of water carters.