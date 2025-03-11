Significant drop in Robbery & Theft Offences

Release date: 12/03/25

Latest crime statistics show South Australia has recorded a 20 per cent drop in Robbery and Related Offences, with reported crimes down in every category.

The rolling yearly data to January reveals the incidence of shop theft has dropped for the third time in a row, down a further five per cent, with almost 1000 less offences reported.

It follows the expansion of anti-shoplifting initiative Operation Measure last month, with an additional eight officers added to its ranks.

The boost to frontline resources was made possible through the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $82 million investment in 189 Police Security Officers, who are replacing sworn officers in frontline roles, such as custody management.

The number of house break-ins has dropped for a seventh time, down five percent in the rolling year to January.

Reported car theft has also decreased by 12 per cent, while theft from a vehicle is down by 20 per cent.

The number of murders has continued to drop too, with a 50 per cent decrease in reported offences, from 22 to 11.

Overall, offences against person or property decreased by 3 per cent in the rolling year to January.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

These results show that the Malinauskas Labor Government’s more than $330 million investment in SA Police since the State Election is paying off.

By enabling SAPOL to return 70 officers to frontline roles through funding more Police Security Officers, police are able to direct resources where they’re most needed.

It’s pleasing to see boosting the number of officers deployed to Operation Measure is already having a significant impact on the incidence of shop theft.

Attributable to Acting Assistant Commissioner, John De Candia, SA Police

The assistance from the retail industry is also a contributing factor and we anticipate that with the recently announced boost in resources for Operation Measure the environment for shop thieves will become even more difficult.