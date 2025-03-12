CoinEx Wallet connected with Reown and their industry-leading WalletKit SDK, enhancing the dApp Access Experience

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce that the CoinEx Wallet is now integrated with Reown’s WalletKit, having access to the WalletConnect via an integration with Reown’s WalletKit network, offering users an easy and seamless way to connect their wallets with decentralised applications (dApps). By simply scanning a QR code or using a deep link, users can access a variety of dApps securely and effortlessly.

Enhancing the Decentralised Finance Experience

This collaboration between CoinEx Wallet and Reown streamlines the process of accessing dApps, enabling users to easily engage with DeFi, NFT markets, and other Web3 applications. The integration enhances the overall crypto experience by allowing users to participate in decentralized services while maintaining the security of their assets.

Commitment to the “User-First” Principle

CoinEx continues to prioritise its “user-first” philosophy, optimising its collaborations with decentralised protocols and platforms. This connection with Reown and to the WalletConnect Network strengthens CoinEx’s ecosystem and aligns with its goal to provide users with more convenient, secure, and innovative services as the platform evolves.

About CoinEx Wallet and Reown (Network of WalletConnect)

The CoinEx Wallet offers secure cryptocurrency storage, management, and transfer solutions. Now connected to WalletConnect, users can seamlessly connect their wallets to numerous dApps, expanding the use cases for DeFi, NFT, and Web3.

Reown is a Web3 connectivity protocol that enables seamless interaction between decentralised applications (dApps) and cryptocurrency wallets. It allows users to connect their wallets to dApps securely, facilitating transactions, signing messages, and interacting with blockchain-based services.

Experience Decentralized Finance with the CoinEx Wallet

With this integration, users can now more easily and securely access the world of decentralized finance, enhancing their crypto trading experience.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website

About Reown

Reown is the onchain UX platform and builder of the WalletConnect Network. Its products, AppKit and WalletKit, are designed for individuals and organisations building onchain products. Reown focuses on combining innovation with reliability and ease of use to enable builders to incorporate Web3-native features into their products, bringing the opportunities of the new internet to their communities.

About WalletConnect

About the WalletConnect Network:

Developed and launched in 2018 by Reown (formerly WalletConnect), the WalletConnect Network is an open-source protocol that enables secure and seamless connections between apps and wallets, facilitating value flow throughout the on-chain industry. Since its launch, it has facilitated over 220 million connections and over 35 million unique active wallets. The WalletConnect Network is rapidly growing, with a 200% expansion in the past year.

As part of its evolution, the WalletConnect Network is becoming a fully decentralised and permissionless network. The WalletConnect Foundation was established to develop the ecosystem, steward the network, and empower the community. WCT, the network’s native token, is used for fees, rewards, staking, and governance.

