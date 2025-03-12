Ninja Show for Tourists in Namba, Osaka, Japan Regular performances of ‘Ninja Prince’ will begin on April 2 (Wed.)

Ninja Show [Ninja Prince] Main visual Katon no Jutu ninjas fighting

Ninja-Do (Head office: Osaka) will begin regular performances of the ninja show "Ninja Prince" in Namba, Osaka, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■This is a ninja show for foreign visitors to Japan based on our experience in dealing with foreign visitors to Japan.We, Ninja-Do, have been providing ninja experiences for foreign visitors to Japan and have performed ninja shows in Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Nigeria, and other parts of the world as well as at MICE (incentive, academic conference, etc.) in Japan.And now, in order to showcase Japan's "ninja culture" to a wider audience, we will start regular performances of ninja shows in Namba, a popular destination for foreign visitors to Japan, in April.Performances will be in Japanese, with subtitles in English Chinese (traditional and simplified), and Korean The ninja shows are performed by ninjas seen in movies and cartoons, and are enjoyable for both children and adults.We hope that more people will see the show, so we have set a reasonable price of 3,500 yen for an advance ticket.The venue is easily accessible, a 5-minute walk from Namba Station, and the show will be held before lunch, after lunch, and before dinner, making it easy for visitors to take part in the show.We believe that this will be an enjoyable tour of Osaka for both first-time visitors and repeaters.［Contents]A battle between ninjas over a "golden bowl" that grants wishes and is guarded by a ninja prince.Legendary beasts also appear in this ninjutsu battle.One day, as the peaceful days go by, a ninja sneaked into a castle and stealed a golden tea bowl which is said that whoever gets it will rule the world...The prince of Godai Clan - who has protected the bowl for generations, Takemaru, is a weak prince who is only good at hiding but fighting. Is there any chance that such a prince can muster up his courage to protect the golden tea bowl?All to be told at The Ninja Prince - a ninja show where the ninjas using ninjutsu and a legendary beast all showing up.[Dates & Period].April 2, 2025 - October 29, 2025June 25th is closed, July 30th and August 27th are under adjustment.Wednesdays, 3 performances per day (11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm), each lasting approximately 1 hour. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.［Theater]Name : YES THEATERLocation ：Namba Grand kagetsu Building, 11-6 Sennichimae, Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka, JapanNearest Station ： 5 min. walk from Namba Sta. on Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, 5 min. walk from Namba Station on the Nankai Line［Ticket prices (in Japanese yen)Advance tickets: 3,500 yenSame-day ticket: 4,000 yen*Children under 3 years old: Free on a guardian's lap (one child per guardian with a ticket)

