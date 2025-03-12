BMG Money Appoints Victor Ingalls as New Chief Operating Officer

Victor’s tremendous experience in transforming operations and driving business growth, specifically for lenders and financial services organizations, will be invaluable as we continue to grow.” — Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG Money today announced the appointment of Victor Ingalls as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bringing more than 30 years of experience, Ingalls will report directly to CEO Kieran Noonan and oversee operations and business processes to better support growth and improve customer experience.Before joining BMG Money, Ingalls was Senior Vice President of Operations for LendingClub where he led operations and business process transformation. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years at American Express, where he held numerous roles overseeing servicing operations for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers, both domestically and internationally.Most recently, Ingalls was General Manager and Vice President of American Express’ World Service team, where he provided strategic leadership to approximately 1,600 employees. In 2013, he took on expanded responsibilities, reshaping and providing strategic direction to approximately 700 virtual employees across 47 states and Canada. Prior to that, Ingalls relocated to Sydney, Australia where he led employees throughout Japan, the Asian Pacific and Australia.Joining American Express in 1997, Ingalls was a participant in the Leadership Orientation Program, designed to attract and develop leaders from outside the organization to encourage new and innovative perspectives into its business model. Ingalls is a founding member of the Women’s Leadership Institute board and supports the community through various other organizations, including the Park City Community Foundation and the National Ability Center."Victor’s tremendous experience in transforming operations and driving business growth, specifically for lenders and financial services organizations, will be invaluable as we continue to grow,” said Noonan. “His leadership and vision will play a critical role in shaping our strategy, and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our goals."With this latest appointment, BMG Money is poised for continued growth, strengthening its position as a leader in the financial services industry. BMG Money recently expanded into Alaska, Indiana, Nevada and North Carolina, demonstrating BMG Money’s commitment to providing access to fair and affordable credit options. To support growth, the company continues to expand its team.About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently operating in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com

