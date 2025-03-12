Canada’s AutoTrader Partners with Webflow Enterprise to Launch Manufacturer Storefront

AutoTrader.ca partnered with Webflow Enterprise to launch Storefront, a digital platform for new car buyers. This collaboration accelerated the creation of brand-specific Storefronts, enhancing efficiency and user experience in automotive digital marketing.





TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTrader.ca, Canada’s largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, has announced a partnership with Webflow Enterprise in preparation for the launch of Storefront, an innovative way for new car buyers to shop for their next vehicle.

The manufacturer Storefront experience is a critical initiative for AutoTrader, aimed at creating a dedicated, high-performance shopping experience for individual car brands. Its brand-specific digital Storefronts not only showcase new car models but also tell the story behind each brand, offering custom interactive builders and calculators for an engaging experience, while displaying real-time inventory by dealership.

However, building an entire Storefront on Webflow is a major leap in AutoTrader’s digital strategy. This change is needed to handle high traffic and ensure a seamless, engaging user experience, allowing forward-thinking auto manufacturer partners to tap into new premium marketing channels.

In 2024, Webflow, a decade-long modern CMS leader, announced the acquisition of Intellimize to further its vision of becoming an integrated Website Experience Platform. AutoTrader’s decision to partner with Webflow demonstrates the company’s prominence as an enterprise-grade platform capable of supporting complex requirements.

By partnering with Composite , an award-winning design agency and Webflow Premium Partner, AutoTrader worked with Webflow experts across all facets of the website. The team of experts' knowledge extended beyond basic familiarity with the Webflow platform, and included valuable strategic recommendations for navigating AutoTrader's complex needs.

By leveraging Webflow Enterprise and Composite’s extensive experience with Webflow, AutoTrader successfully launched a multilingual web Storefront and helped their manufacturer go to market three times faster in only four weeks—down from the three months it would have taken without Webflow.

With Webflow Enterprise, AutoTrader can swiftly roll out new manufacturers and create more efficiency when launching new storefronts. The platform’s agility empowers its design and marketing teams with full-site ownership and autonomy for changes.

“Choosing Webflow as a dedicated development platform has been one of our team’s best investments,” shares Callum Griffith, CEO of Composite. “Marketing teams have never been able to build fully custom websites as quickly or with as much control, and with the right agency partner, companies can unlock truly limitless potential for efficiency and innovation.”

Read Composite’s case study here.

Contact Information:

Callum Griffith

Composite Global

(347) 541 8285

press@composite.global

About AutoTrader:

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the most new and used car inventory, together with the largest audience of buyers in Canada, AutoTrader enables and empowers millions of car sales every year for Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 26 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the top-rated AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks, or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour, and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader.ca on LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

About Composite:

Composite is a premier digital design & development agency specializing in scalable and innovative web development on Webflow. With a focus on delivering high-impact results, Composite creates customized, efficient, and scalable websites that drive business growth. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Webflow over the past decade, Composite excels in accelerating time-to-market, optimizing development resources, and enhancing user experiences. Committed to setting new best standards in UX Design & Website Development, Composite is at the forefront of transforming digital landscapes and preferred partner for enterprise companies looking for the latest in websites and technology. Follow Composite on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Webflow:

Webflow is a Website Experience Platform (WXP) that empowers modern marketers to visually build, manage, and optimize stunning websites that offer both the consumer experience customers expect and the enterprise-grade performance and scale they need. With AI-driven personalization baked in, Webflow helps teams significantly boost conversion rates, translating directly into measurable business growth. Today, over 300,000 of the best companies in the world, and more than 1,300 Certified Webflow Partners, create best-in-class, high-performing sites with Webflow.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c18df2-f34c-4967-88af-79a235a8b3c0

