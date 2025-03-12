Emergency repairs needed to Wailuku Bridge on Hawai‘i Belt Road

Main, News Posted on Mar 11, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of emergency repairs and a traffic pattern change to Wailuku Bridge in Hilo. Wailuku Bridge is also known as singing bridge and is located on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) between Waiānuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street. A bridge inspection today shows a need for bridge repairs.

Effective at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, Hilo-bound traffic on Hawai‘i Belt Road at Wailuku Bridge will be detoured through Hau and Wainaku Streets, which are county roads. Honoka‘a-bound traffic will be allowed over the bridge.

The Hilo-bound detour will remain in place and no oversized or overweight vehicle permits will be issued until the repairs are completed. HDOT currently expects the emergency repairs will be completed later this week, but this timeframe may be extended if additional work is added over the course of the repairs.

HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019, November 2020, and April 2023. A full rehabilitation of the bridge is planned to begin in 2027.

###