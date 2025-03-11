Savanna Police Officer Sentenced to 40 Years After First Guilty Verdict Obtained Under 2022 Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act Enhanced Penalties

A federal judge sentenced former Savanna Oklahoma Police Officer (SPD), Jeffrey Scott Smith, 35, to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop and obstructing justice by turning off his body-worn camera and dash camera in an effort to avoid recording the assault. This case represents the first sexual assault conviction and sentence under the 2022 Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act that added enhanced penalties for civil rights offenses involving sexual misconduct.

Evidence presented at trial established that on Nov. 2, 2022, Smith, working his first solo shift for SPD, conducted a traffic stop of the victim, K.H., and her then-boyfriend, J.G. After running their licenses, Smith realized that J.G.’s license had recently expired. He had J.G. and K.H. get out of J.G.’s car to switch who was driving. Smith issued J.G. a speeding ticket, and then began asking personal questions, including how long they had been in their relationship. At this point, while still speaking to J.G. and K.H., Smith manually deactivated his SPD body worn camera (BWC).

Smith then asked K.H. what she did for work. K.H. reluctantly admitted that she danced at a gentlemen’s club. Upon hearing K.H.’s answer, Smith asked to search J.G.’s car. During the search, Smith looked in K.H.’s purse and found a pre-rolled promotional marijuana cigarette from K.H.’s work. Rather than arrest her, or issue her a ticket, Smith walked back to his patrol car and manually deactivated his dashboard camera. Once the defendant had K.H. in his vehicle he sexually assaulted her.

“Smith’s despicable acts traumatized the victim and soiled the reputation of the law enforcement community,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. “The sentence imposed is just punishment, and I am thankful to the FBI, the OSBI, and the prosecutors for their exceptional work in holding the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

“The entire law enforcement profession is disparaged when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve. That is exactly what Mr. Smith did on his first solo shift as a police officer,” said Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “I am proud of the joint effort by the FBI, OSBI, and US Attorney’s Office to hold Smith accountable for his despicable actions. The sentence handed down today represents our commitment to pursuing justice for victims, and to protecting the reputation of those who wear the badge with integrity.”

The Oklahoma City FBI Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Trial Attorney Laura Gilson of the Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Paladino and Clay Compton for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case.