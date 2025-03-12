Night closure change for Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements – Ola Lane to Likelike Highway

Main, News Posted on Mar 11, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the change in closure configuration for night work as part of the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvement Project – from the Ola Lane Overpass to the Likelike Highway off-ramp beginning the evening of Monday, March 17.

Crews will close the far-left lane in each direction on the H-1 Freeway within the project limits on Monday nights through Thursday nights, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., and Friday nights, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures are for probe and grout work at the Gulick Avenue Overpass foundation within the median area of the freeway.

All on- and off-ramps within the work area will remain open during these hours. This work and traffic-control plan are anticipated to be completed no later than Friday, March 28, weather permitting.

In addition to nightly closures, crews continue work daily on Richard Lane and Gulick Avenue respectively, with an alternating single lane closure, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility relocation in support of the widening of the freeway. HDOT estimates that widening and retaining wall work will be completed by July 2025.

Installation of the temporary pedestrian bridge for reconstruction and widening of the Gulick Avenue Overpass will require the H-1 Freeway to be completely closed in both directions overnight. This work is estimated to begin in November 2025, from September, as previously stated. More details on this closure will be announced as it is scheduled.

The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is January 2027, weather permitting. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###