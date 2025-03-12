American Tungsten Corp. Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: DEMRF) (FSE: RK9) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") announces that it has received a request from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement regarding recent promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares") traded on the OTCQB Marketplace.

Promotional Activity

On March 4, 2025, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning American Tungsten and its Common Shares, including the distribution of digital marketing materials by Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"). These materials discussed the Company’s projects, its business model, and the tungsten industry in general. The marketing materials also contained publicly available information and summaries of recent press releases issued by the Company.

EMC is an arm’s-length third-party marketing firm engaged by American Tungsten to provide investor relations and public awareness services. The engagement was publicly disclosed in a press release dated March 3, 2025. Under this agreement, EMC is compensated $275,000 USD for a three-month term to provide corporate marketing, investor awareness, and advertising services.

The Company provided EMC with publicly available information for marketing purposes and reviewed the materials for factual accuracy before dissemination. American Tungsten does not believe any statements in these materials were materially false or misleading. However, the Company acknowledges that all investments carry inherent risks, and it encourages investors to conduct thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Trading Activity

The Company understands that certain promotional activities coincided with an increase in trading volume of the Common Shares. However, American Tungsten has no opinion on whether the promotional activity was the primary cause of this increase, as multiple factors influence trading volume, including broader market conditions, industry trends, and recent corporate developments, such as the announcement of the Company’s marketing agreement with EMC.

Management Inquiry and Insider Transactions

Following an internal inquiry, the Company confirms that no directors, officers, and control persons, or any third-party service providers were involved in the creation, distribution, or payment for the promotional materials beyond the engagement of EMC. Additionally, following an inquiry by management, no directors, officers, and control persons, or any third-party service providers have purchased or sold shares of American Tungsten within the past 90 days. The Company reminds investors that all insider transactions are publicly disclosed in accordance with regulatory requirements and can be accessed through SEDI and the OTC Markets website.

Third-Party Service Providers

In the last twelve months, American Tungsten has engaged the following third-party service providers for corporate marketing, investor relations, and promotional services:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) – Engaged for investor relations and digital marketing services (March 2025).

Gold Standard Media, LLC (GSM) – Engaged for landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing, and influencer marketing services. (January 2025).

Global One Media Limited (Global One) – Engaged for social media management, marketing and distribution services. (November 2024)

Beyond these engagements, the Company has not entered into agreements with any other third-party firms for stock promotion.

Issuance of Securities

Other than previously disclosed transactions in its public filings, American Tungsten has not issued shares or convertible securities at a discount to market prices. All securities issuances comply with applicable regulations and are detailed in the Company’s regulatory filings.

Conclusion

American Tungsten remains committed to transparency, responsible investor communication, and regulatory compliance. The Company encourages investors to rely only on official press releases, regulatory filings, and information published on the Company’s website for accurate and up-to-date details about its business operations.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's magnetite Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungsten

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

CEO

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: ir@americantungstencorp.com

Phone: +1 (416) 300-7398

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.