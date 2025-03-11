Governor Stein Announces 30-Day Extension of FEMA Public Assistance Program

NORTH CAROLINA, March 11 - Today, FEMA granted Governor Stein’s request for an extension for state, tribal, and local governments, as well as some non-profit organizations, to apply for its Public Assistance program. The new deadline is April 7, 2025.

“I am grateful to FEMA and the Trump Administration for granting our request to extend the deadline to apply for this critical program,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Communities across North Carolina are in need of increased federal resources to remove debris and restore public facilities, and public assistance grants have been critical to their local recovery. I encourage city and county governments and non-profits to seize the moment and apply for these grants.”

Last week, FEMA granted Governor Stein’s request for a 30-day extension for the Individual Assistance Program that provides resources directly to disaster survivors. The FEMA Public Assistance program provides reimbursement cost share funding for units of state, local, tribal, and some non-profit organizations to offset costs associated with the response and recovery from Tropical Storm Helene.

Eligible units of government and non-profit organizations in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with uninsured losses from Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

Last week, Governor Stein visited Yancey County and met with local officials and North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Helene. In February, Governor Stein requested an additional $19 billion in federal funds to restore infrastructure, support home repair and renovation, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters. He also invited North Carolinians to participate in the finalization of an Action Plan for distributing $1.4 billion awarded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.