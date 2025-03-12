AUDIENCE: Patient, Health Professional, Pharmacy, Immunology

ISSUE: As a precautionary measure, the following lots of Immune Globulin Intravenous (IGIV) and Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (IGSC) have been voluntarily withdrawn by the manufacturers due to a higher rate of allergic/hypersensitivity type reactions, some of which were considered medically significant.

Product Lot Date of Voluntary Withdrawal Expiration Date Manufacturer Xembify Lot # B01J108133 10-Jan-2025 30-Oct-2027 Grifols Xembify Lot # B01J107803 13-Jan-2025 29-Oct-2027 Grifols Bivigam Lot # 321524 31-Jan-2025 31-Jul-2027 ADMA Biologics Panzyga Lot #L319C8261 12-Feb-2025 14-May-2026 Octapharma Gamunex-C Lot #B01J112733 19-Feb-2025 8-Nov-2027 Grifols Bivigam Lot # 321724 27-Feb-2025 31-Aug-2027 ADMA Biologics

BACKGROUND: Hypersensitivity and anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions are a known risk with immune globulin products.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Please examine your stock immediately to determine if you have any vials from these lots. If you have product from these lots, please cease use immediately. Return the affected product to the point of purchase to receive replacement product.

[3/10/2025 - FDA Safety Communication]