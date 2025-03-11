Camping reservations opening soon at Golden Ears Park

CANADA, March 11 - With storm repairs well underway, people will soon be able to start reserving campsites at Golden Ears Park.

“Golden Ears Park is a natural treasure and the most popular park for camping in B.C.,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “We know it was difficult having most of the park closed this winter from the impacts of climate change, but visitor safety is our top priority. As a minister responsible for B.C.’s beautiful parks, it was vital we prioritized repair work so families can return together to enjoy this beautiful park in the spring.”

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, reservations will open for the three front-country campgrounds in Golden Ears Park – Gold Creek, Alouette and North Beach. Campsites at Gold Creek can be booked for arrivals starting March 28, and campsites for Alouette and North Beach can be booked for arrivals starting April 16. Reservations for all campgrounds will be released on a four-month rolling window. For example, on March 19, people will be able to reserve camping until July 19.

“We’d like to thank the BC Parks team for their hard work in restoring the parkway,” said Dan Ruimy, mayor of Maple Ridge. “Our local businesses thrive thanks to the million-plus visitors we are fortunate to welcome each year. While you’re here, we encourage you to explore all that Maple Ridge has to offer.”

The October 2024 floods caused significant damage to many areas of the park, including trails and several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway, which provides access to all three campgrounds. In some sections, the shoulder and partial lanes were washed away. Viking Creek was substantially rerouted by a landslide, further impacting the parkway and causing significant washouts on trails.

If construction goes as planned, vehicle access is expected to be restored to the entire park by March 17.

“Golden Ears Park is cherished by the residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “It’s a destination that brings people together from across B.C. and beyond, and I’m thrilled that access to the park will soon be open for individuals and families to enjoy once again.”

People will need to be prepared for traffic delays to access the northern portion of the park, including the campgrounds, as a small section of the road will be restricted to single-lane-alternating traffic. The road is expected to be fully open by early May.

Golden Ears is one of B.C.’s largest parks and features three large campgrounds, along with an extensive system of hiking and horseback-riding trails. Several trails in the park remain closed or partially open due to storm damage. People are encouraged to check the park website for updates on repairs, campground operating dates and reservable dates.

Quotes:

Amaka George-Shobo, tourism co-ordinator for Maple Ridge –

“Golden Ears Park is one of Maple Ridge’s most cherished natural treasures, drawing hundreds of thousands of regional visitors each year. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to explore stunning landscapes, camp with their families and experience our city that is truly bold by nature.”

Sandra Riches, executive director of BC AdventureSmart –

“BC AdventureSmart is excited to hear that access to Golden Ears Park will soon be restored. This development enhances outdoor recreation opportunities for park visitors and reopening access to tourism is a huge economic benefit to the local community."

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, more than 2,000 new campsites have been added to B.C. parks and recreation sites in regions with the highest demand. This includes 500 new sites in the Lower Mainland.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately half are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn More:

For more information about Golden Ears Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/golden-ears-park/

Reservations can be made online: https://camping.bcparks.ca/

For more information about BC Parks, visit: https://bcparks.ca