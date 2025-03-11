When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 11, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 11, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared allergen - peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat Company Name: Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

On March 11, 2025, Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. of San Gabriel, California is recalling Hot Pot Sauce Because it may contain undeclared peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this Hot Pot Sauce.

The recalled Hot Pot Sauce was distributed in California and it was sold through retail stores, 99 Ranch Market, Hawaii Supermarket, Great Wall Super market. The product is packaged in a plastic container, net weight is 160 grams or 5.64 ounces. The brand name is "Wangzhihe" with two flavors, regular and spicy flavors. The lot number on the back of the packages are as follows: 2023/12/20, 2024/1/31, 2024/4/15, 2024/10/18. UPC numbers are: 6907592001375 and 6907592001382, located on the front of the packages.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the manufacturer discovered that the products containing peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanut, soy, sesame and wheat.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased "Wangzhihe" Hot Pot Sauce are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact us at 626-285-2887 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday Pacific time.