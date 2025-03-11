News Item

Judge Rachel Bond Takes Oath Of Office For Minnesota Court Of Appeals

Posted: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

In a formal investiture Ceremony at the Landmark Center in St. Paul, Judge Rachel Bond took the oath of office to join the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, March 10.

Anne Mahle, Vice President of Teach For America, introduced Judge Bond, and Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Theodora Gaïtas administered the oath.

Immediately afterward, Anna and Alex Manson helped Judge Bond put on her black judicial robe—a traditional part of formal investiture ceremonies.

“We are proud to welcome Judge Bond to the Court of Appels,” said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jennifer Frisch. “Her experience as a civil litigator and appellate experience with the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender will be particularly valuable in helping the Court meet its commitments to ensure access to justice and the effective administration of justice.”

Prior to her appointment to the Court of Appeals by Gov. Tim Walz, Judge Bond was a managing attorney in the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender, where she supervised a team of attorneys and represented criminal defendants in appeals to the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Minnesota Supreme Court. She was previously at Faegre & Benson LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP, as well as a law clerk to the Honorable Boyce F. Martin Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Judge Bond’s community involvement includes serving as a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee for the Minnesota Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure and an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline. Judge Bond earned her B.A. from the University of Toronto and her J.D. from Boston University School of Law.