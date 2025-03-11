Governor Abbott Hosts Taoiseach Of Ireland Martin At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott yesterday hosted the Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary Martin, at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott and the Taoiseach discussed strengthening the relationship between the Texas and Irish economies, including exploring ways to partner in critical industries like energy, water, and technology. The Governor championed Texas’ business-friendly policies and favorable regulatory climate that help attract companies from around the world to do business in Texas.



Governor Abbott and the Taoiseach also discussed emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the critical need to invest in the industry to keep up with the economy of tomorrow. The Governor mentioned Texas’ electric grid, noting that Texas ranks as the top state for energy production, wind-powered generation, and utility-scale solar. The Governor pointed out that Texas’ electric grid attracts companies from across the nation and around the world to invest in the state, including global leaders in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and technological innovation.



Additionally, the Governor and Taoiseach shared ways Texas’ all-of-the-above energy strategy can help support Ireland’s energy needs. The Governor touted Texas as the leading state for liquified national gas (LNG) exports and noted the importance of continued collaboration between Texas and Ireland in the energy industry.

