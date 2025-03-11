Governor Abbott Calls On Texans To Voice Support For School Choice At Parent Empowerment Day In Austin

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the widespread support for a universal school choice bill for all Texas families at Parent Empowerment Day at the Texas Public Policy Foundation in Austin. As the Texas House Public Education Committee began taking public testimony on House Bill 3, the Governor urged all Texans to voice their support and testify for school choice.



“If you look at opponents of school choice, they have a single goal: they want more money,” said Governor Abbott. “More money is not a goal. It’s a means to an end. Our goal is bigger, bolder, and better. Our goal is to put Texas on a pathway to ranking No. 1 in educating our kids. What matters more than a high-paid lobbyist are parents and children who want the best for their future. It’s essential that you show up to the committee hearing and register your support in favor of school choice. When you do that today, I can assure you that you have done your part, and we will succeed in delivering school choice for every parent and every child.”



During his remarks to a standing-room crowd and overflow room of over 300 parents and students, Governor Abbott lauded Speaker Dustin Burrows for his continued support for school choice—the first Speaker to push for school choice in Texas history. The Governor also debunked the lies about the impact of school choice in Texas, including that an overwhelming majority of Texans from every demographic and region support school choice; public education will be fully funded; and parents who homeschool their children will have control over their curriculum. Additionally, Governor Abbott pledged that with a school choice program, Texas will be put on a pathway to becoming the No. 1 state in the nation for educating students.



The Governor was joined by Speaker Burrows; Representatives Daniel Alders, Paul Dyson, Caroline Harris Davila, Cole Hefner, Hillary Hickland, Carrie Isaac, Mike Olcott, Nate Schatzline, Shelby Slawson, Valoree Swanson, and Steve Toth; and students and parents from across the state who support school choice.



In his 2025 State of the State Address last month, Governor Abbott declared school choice as an emergency item this legislative session.

