UNOSAT and UNESCO Conduct Advanced Training on Cultural Heritage Monitoring in Ukraine

28 February 2025, Lviv, Ukraine – UNOSAT and UNESCO successfully conducted an advanced face-to-face training on cultural and natural heritage monitoring in Lviv, Ukraine, from 25-28 February 2025. This training, part of an ongoing collaboration to support cultural heritage professionals in Ukraine, is built upon previous sessions held in November 2023 and January 2025, with a special focus on archaeology and natural heritage.

Bringing together Ukrainian heritage professionals, archaeologists, and experts in geospatial technologies, the training aimed to strengthen participants’ skills in using satellite imagery for heritage documentation, damage assessment, and environmental monitoring. Participants engaged in hands-on sessions covering topics such as mapping archaeological sites, assessing physical damage, detecting floods and fires, and utilizing the UN-ASIGN app for ground reporting.

Throughout the training, participants used open-source software, platforms, and open-access data, ensuring that they were able to implement Geographic Information Technology (GIT) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) into their workflows without financial constraints. All course materials were, in most cases, based on cultural heritage monuments of Ukraine, which was especially engaging and relevant for participants.

The lectures took place in the newly opened Lviv Culture Hub and often sparked small scientific discussions, allowing participants to exchange knowledge and explore new ideas collaboratively.