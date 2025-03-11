Saskatchewan Health Care Recruitment Agency Releases Toolkit Highlighting Community Strategies Supporting Health Care Professionals

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 11, 2025

The Saskatchewan Health care Recruitment Agency (SHRA) today released a Health care Practitioner Community Support Tool kit aimed at supporting communities engaged or interested in local efforts to retain health care practitioners.

"Part of the SHRA's mandate is to contribute to a positive experience for health practitioners, especially those new to our province or country, by working with all stakeholders on settlement and retention strategies," SHRA Chief Executive Officer Terri Strunk said. "During our outreach to communities across Saskatchewan over the last year, we heard so many great examples of what they are doing to assist our health system with retention and we wanted to find a way to share those ideas with others."

The toolkit is designed for communities welcoming new health care providers arriving from within the province, the country or internationally. It shares the activities of other Saskatchewan communities who have had success with retention of local practitioners and offers guidance on essential aspects of relocation - from finding housing and child care to identifying spousal employment opportunities and creating recreation and cultural connections. This comprehensive support can ease the transition and promote long-term retention of these valuable health care professionals.

SHRA is committed to providing support to communities to initiate these activities and will continue engagement efforts with health practitioners and community leaders, to build on the toolkit, adding new initiatives in the future.

"As health care providers set up practice in Saskatchewan, the SHRA's toolkit will be a great reference for communities to ensure they feel welcome and experience a smooth and successful transition," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Building strong relationships with providers and their families can be encouraging when making the choice to put down roots and build a life here. This tool helps to address an important part of our Health Human Resource Action Plan by offering health care stability and improving access for residents."

For more information and to download a copy of the Health care Practitioner Community Support Toolkit, please visit: saskhealthrecruitment.ca.

