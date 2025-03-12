Maricel Long Shares a Candid Leadership Journey in New Book: My First Six-Months Leadership Trial

A Story of Resilience, Leadership, and Growth in Psychiatric Nursing

WESTERN WASHINGTON STATE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychiatric Nurse and newly published author Maricel Long presents My First Six-Months Leadership Trial : Lived Experience and Personal Statement – Learning Derived, an inspiring and insightful memoir that chronicles her journey as a leader at the largest psychiatric hospital in Western Washington State, USA.Drawing from her upbringing in a rural town in the Philippines, where she walked miles barefoot to attend school, Maricel Long-faced numerous challenges—including language barriers—when she immigrated to the United States. Despite these obstacles, she pursued higher education and earned a Master of Nursing degree from the University of Washington. Over the past decade, she has served as a Registered Nurse in psychiatric care, holding various leadership positions including Nursing Supervisor, Clinical Risk Management, and Admissions Coordinator Nurse.“My late husband, a US Army veteran, was my greatest inspiration,” says Long. “His encouragement, along with the guidance of my dear friend Dr. Gilda Warden—who sadly passed away in May 2024—motivated me to write and publish this book.”A Leadership Journey Built on Experience and LearningIn My First Six-Months Leadership Trial, Long details the challenges and victories of transitioning into a leadership role within a dynamic and high-pressure psychiatric healthcare environment. She shares real-life accounts of navigating workplace conflicts, managing investigations into staff conduct, and maintaining patient and staff safety—all while developing her own leadership philosophy.“Nurses are managers at every level,” she explains in her book. “They plan, organize, lead, and evaluate patient care. Direct care nurses and leaders must work together to ensure quality care through effective communication and teamwork.”A Valuable Resource for Nurses and Aspiring LeadersBeyond being an inspiring memoir, My First Six-Months Leadership Trial serves as an educational resource for nurses, students, and aspiring healthcare leaders. The book covers:• Strategic leadership and management models• Conflict resolution in high-stakes environments• Concept mapping for teaching and curriculum development• A scholarly project proposal using the Donabedian framework• Fieldwork and residency insights• The importance of collaboration and teamwork in healthcare“I hope that this book will bless and inspire readers—whether they are nurses, students, or individuals aspiring to leadership roles,” Long shares. “It reflects the struggles and triumphs that shape a leader and offers practical insights into managing complex healthcare environments.”Maricel Long, MN, BSN, RN, has been a Registered Nurse since 2012. She has over a decade of experience in psychiatric nursing, serving in leadership roles such as Nursing Supervisor and Clinical Risk Management at Washington State’s largest psychiatric hospital. In addition to writing, she recently launched the Maricel Long Online Store, inspired by the publishing of her book. She is active on Instagram and YouTube , where she shares insights into leadership, nursing, and personal growth.Connect with Maricel Long• Website: https://maricellong.com • Instagram: @maricellong212• YouTube: Maricel Long

The Spotlight Network On My First Six Months Leadership Trial by Maricel Long

