Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

  For   Against
  Number %     Number %  
Serge Boulanger 294,212,875 99.94 %   162,236 0.06 %
Jacynthe Côté 293,311,901 99.64 %   1,063,210 0.36 %
Nelson Gentiletti 290,724,518 98.76 %   3,650,593 1.24 %
Isabelle Marcoux 291,236,790 98.93 %   3,138,320 1.07 %
Nathalie Marcoux 284,745,164 96.73 %   9,629,947 3.27 %
Pierre Marcoux 291,346,599 98.97 %   3,028,512 1.03 %
Anna Martini 292,206,225 99.26 %   2,168,886 0.74 %
Mario Plourde 278,504,418 94.61 %   15,870,692 5.39 %
Jean Raymond 293,183,871 99.60 %   1,191,240 0.40 %
Annie Thabet 291,273,165 98.95 %   3,101,946 1.05 %


About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,400 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information:
 
Media
   Financial Community
Nathalie St-Jean   Yan Lapointe
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications   Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental   TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581   Telephone: 514-954-3574
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc   yan.lapointe@tc.tc

