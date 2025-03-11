Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:
|For
|Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Serge Boulanger
|294,212,875
|99.94
|%
|162,236
|0.06
|%
|Jacynthe Côté
|293,311,901
|99.64
|%
|1,063,210
|0.36
|%
|Nelson Gentiletti
|290,724,518
|98.76
|%
|3,650,593
|1.24
|%
|Isabelle Marcoux
|291,236,790
|98.93
|%
|3,138,320
|1.07
|%
|Nathalie Marcoux
|284,745,164
|96.73
|%
|9,629,947
|3.27
|%
|Pierre Marcoux
|291,346,599
|98.97
|%
|3,028,512
|1.03
|%
|Anna Martini
|292,206,225
|99.26
|%
|2,168,886
|0.74
|%
|Mario Plourde
|278,504,418
|94.61
|%
|15,870,692
|5.39
|%
|Jean Raymond
|293,183,871
|99.60
|%
|1,191,240
|0.40
|%
|Annie Thabet
|291,273,165
|98.95
|%
|3,101,946
|1.05
|%
About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.
Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.
Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,400 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.
|
For information:
|
Media
|
Financial Community
|Nathalie St-Jean
|Yan Lapointe
|Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
|Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
|TC Transcontinental
|TC Transcontinental
|Telephone: 514-954-3581
|Telephone: 514-954-3574
|nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc
|yan.lapointe@tc.tc
