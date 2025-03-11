Caught in the Crossfire Unveils a Deadly Betrayal on the Battlefield

Book Caught in the Crossfire Stephen Dugan

PACIFIC, MO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Dugan is excited to announce the release of Caught in the Crossfire , a gripping new military thriller that will leave readers on the edge of their seats. This intense and emotionally charged story takes readers into the heart of Afghanistan, where bonds of trust are tested under the most dangerous conditions.In Caught in the Crossfire, Specialist Paul Evans and his unit are stationed in the volatile Khost Province. As they face relentless ambushes and mounting suspicion, Evans must uncover the truth about a possible traitor in their ranks. At the same time, NSA analyst Jean Roberts intercepts chilling communications between a Taliban commander and an informant, uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the lives of countless soldiers.As Evans fights for survival on the battlefield and Jean works from thousands of miles away to unravel the web of deception, their worlds collide in a nail-biting race against time. With its authentic military detail and emotional depth, Caught in the Crossfire is a story of courage, loyalty, and the heavy cost of betrayal.Readers who love high-stakes thrillers with compelling characters and realistic action will find this book impossible to put down. From tense firefights to the shadowy world of intelligence, Caught in the Crossfire is perfect for fans of Mark Greaney, Brad Taylor, and Tom Clancy.What Makes This Book Stand Out?● A Gripping Tale of Betrayal and Brotherhood: Follow Specialist Paul Evans as he faces the ultimate test of trust under fire.● A Look at the Intersection of Intelligence and War: NSA analyst Jean Roberts brings readers into the secretive world of enemy communications and deadly conspiracies.● Authentic Military Action with Heart: Written with meticulous attention to detail and inspired by real-world challenges, this story explores the sacrifices soldiers make and the resilience they show in the face of danger.About the AuthorStephen Dugan brings his real-world experience as a former Army Medic with multiple deployments to Afghanistan into the pages of his debut thriller. Now a Registered Nurse with eight years of experience, Stephen lives near St. Louis, Missouri, with his wife and two children. When he’s not attending to patients or writing, he enjoys hunting and spending quality time with his family.Where to BuyCaught in the Crossfire is now available for purchase on Amazon. Get your copy here:For Media Inquiries, Please contact:Stephen Dugantherealdugan@gmail.com

