Skyryse, United Rotorcraft Partner to Upgrade Airbus, Black Hawk Helicopters, Provide MRO services

EL SEGUNDO, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyryse®, the creator of SkyOS™, the world's first fully digitized aircraft operating system for flight, and United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods, LLC, today announced plans for a strategic partnership wherein United Rotorcraft will provide FAA Part 145 MRO services to Skyryse as it begins shipping its upcoming Skyryse One helicopters. Additionally, United Rotorcraft will support the introduction of SkyOS into Airbus H-125 & H-130 helicopters, and the pursuit of integrating SkyOS into Black Hawk helicopter variants.

This partnership combines Skyryse’s industry-leading flight automation with United Rotorcraft’s mechanical and implementation expertise advancing safety, automation, and operational efficiency across multiple aviation segments. In particular, both United Rotorcraft and Skyryse are excited about the collaboration on additional Black Hawk utility variants, including those which play a critical role in wildfire suppression – a top-of-mind issue for Southern Californians in recent weeks.

“Our collaboration with United Rotorcraft represents a significant step forward in making aviation safer and more capable,” said Dr. Mark Groden, Founder and CEO of Skyryse. “Adding United Rotorcraft to the team gives us additional scale to deploy SkyOS more quickly and efficiently across multiple aircraft.”

The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two companies, with additional opportunities for expansion into other aircraft platforms and advanced avionics integration. Today’s news comes just a few months after Skyryse announced contracts with the Army and ACE Aeronautics to integrate SkyOS into the Black Hawk.

"Safety shouldn’t be reserved for those who can afford it," said Larry Alexandre, President of United Rotorcraft. “We see SkyOS as becoming an industry standard and are excited to be accelerating the speed of adoption across existing rotorcraft fleets.”

For more information on Skyryse and SkyOS, please visit the Skyryse website.

# # #

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

CONTACT:

Ray Wert

Ray.Wert@skyryse.com

About United Rotorcraft

United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods, innovates, integrates, certifies, and supports critical mission systems globally for first responders on the ground and in the air. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2025, United Rotorcraft has grown to offer innovative solutions with a focus on Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), Aerial Fire Fighting (AFF), Defense Medevac and Casevac, and aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). For more information, visit UnitedRotorcraft.com.

Contact:

Michael Williams

Michael.Williams@airmethods.com

Michael Williams United Rotorcraft 720-666-8499 michael.williams@airmethods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.